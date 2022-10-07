Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of East Hampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
WNYT
Pittsfield crash under investigation
A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
Car crashes into tree on Parker Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Parker Street in Springfield on Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Traffic Commission OKs Additional Signage at Elm & Holmes
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Traffic Commission last week supported adding signage to a problematic intersection at Elm Street and Holmes Road. This includes a blinking stop sign, a "stop sign ahead" reminder, and a sign reminding vehicles to go around the meridian at the intersection. Ward 3 Councilor Kevin...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car vs. bicyclist crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Easthampton Road in Northampton. According to Northampton Police, A call came in just after 6:30 Sunday evening reporting a bicyclist being hit by a car in the area of 8 Easthampton Road. The male bicyclist was transported to Cooley Dickison with injuries. The car’s driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The road has since reopened.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Fall festival returns in Longmeadow with a new name and brand
Longmeadow residents were deeply disappointed when the pandemic interrupted the forty year tradition of Long Meadow Days on the town green.
Eyewitness News
Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Great Barrington Newsboy Statue
On October 10, 1895, a bronze-skinned newsboy began his watchful vigil as life passed by along a dirt road in Great Barrington. He still stands today in the same spot at the intersection of Newsboy Monument Lane and Route 23 on Maple Ave. The Newsboy Statue and fountains were a...
Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival
Downtown Pittsfield...It's Alive!, a Halloween Festival, will take place on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The festival holds activities for all ages with vendors, music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl.
Drive-by Halloween house tour will continue as a new Westfield tradition
WESTFIELD — Halloween decorations may be one of the best parts of the holiday, and in Westfield, residents who think they’ve found the perfect spooky setup can show it off. Arranged by Westfield on Weekends, the third Haunted Houses Drive-by Tour is being planned for Oct. 15-31. Bob...
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: NAACP elections; Lee Bank grants; Jacob’s Pillow new international advisor; Changes at Clark & Green, and Bek; Local artist in national mental health exhibit; Berkshire Money Management Open Office Hours
Berkshire Branch of the NAACP announces 2023 elections. Pittsfield — The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch announces its biennial branch elections. Those Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, 2022, that wish to apply for any of the elected positions may do so now until October 26, 2022. Applicants (members) must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.
recordpatriot.com
Piece of furniture also a piece of Pike history
PITTSFIELD — A nearly 190-year-old sideboard owned by the man who named Pittsfield and founded the community of Atlas is coming home to Pike County. Pike County Historical Society will put a sideboard owned by Col. William Ross on display at the society's museum at Pittsfield East School. The furniture was donated by Stephen Clark, a descendant of Ross who lives in Bend, Oregon.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash along Springfield Street in Chicopee
A Cool, Breezy, and Dry Second Weekend of October Is Expected. A Cool, Breezy, and Dry Second Weekend of October Is Expected. Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car. Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car.
East Greenbush PD looking for Hannaford theft suspect
East Greenbush PD is looking to figure out the identity of the subject in the picture above. The subject was allegedly involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on 598 Columbia Turnpike.
Driver with loaded gun crashes into 5 vehicles on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
After multiple crashes on Riverdale Street, a driver was found to have a suspended Massachusetts Driver's License and was allegedly in possession of a gun.
MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield
UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
Car crashes into tree on Route 78 in Warwick
Warwick Fire Department were called to Orange Road on Route 78 for a single-car motor vehicle accident, Thursday night. Upon arrival, the fire crew noticed the car crashed into a tree.
