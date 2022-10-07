ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of East Hampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Pittsfield crash under investigation

A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Business
Pittsfield Traffic Commission OKs Additional Signage at Elm & Holmes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Traffic Commission last week supported adding signage to a problematic intersection at Elm Street and Holmes Road. This includes a blinking stop sign, a "stop sign ahead" reminder, and a sign reminding vehicles to go around the meridian at the intersection. Ward 3 Councilor Kevin...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Crews respond to car vs. bicyclist crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car vs. bicyclist crash on Easthampton Road in Northampton. According to Northampton Police, A call came in just after 6:30 Sunday evening reporting a bicyclist being hit by a car in the area of 8 Easthampton Road. The male bicyclist was transported to Cooley Dickison with injuries. The car’s driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The road has since reopened.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
THEN & NOW: The Great Barrington Newsboy Statue

On October 10, 1895, a bronze-skinned newsboy began his watchful vigil as life passed by along a dirt road in Great Barrington. He still stands today in the same spot at the intersection of Newsboy Monument Lane and Route 23 on Maple Ave. The Newsboy Statue and fountains were a...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
BUSINESS BRIEFS: NAACP elections; Lee Bank grants; Jacob's Pillow new international advisor; Changes at Clark & Green, and Bek; Local artist in national mental health exhibit; Berkshire Money Management Open Office Hours

Berkshire Branch of the NAACP announces 2023 elections. Pittsfield — The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch announces its biennial branch elections. Those Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, 2022, that wish to apply for any of the elected positions may do so now until October 26, 2022. Applicants (members) must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Piece of furniture also a piece of Pike history

PITTSFIELD — A nearly 190-year-old sideboard owned by the man who named Pittsfield and founded the community of Atlas is coming home to Pike County. Pike County Historical Society will put a sideboard owned by Col. William Ross on display at the society's museum at Pittsfield East School. The furniture was donated by Stephen Clark, a descendant of Ross who lives in Bend, Oregon.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield

UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
ENFIELD, CT

