Berkshire Branch of the NAACP announces 2023 elections. Pittsfield — The NAACP, Berkshire County Branch announces its biennial branch elections. Those Branch members in good standing, those whose dues are paid and who have been members since May 1, 2022, that wish to apply for any of the elected positions may do so now until October 26, 2022. Applicants (members) must fill out the candidate consent form and include a brief description of their work with the branch or local community and why they want to hold an elected position.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO