The first full moon of the autumn season will light up the night sky on October 9. This lunation comes in the sign of fiery Aries and will bring with it vibes of self-care and acceptance, per Woman and Home. The outlet noted that the full moon will encourage many members of the zodiac to be kind to themselves, work on healing any past trauma, and reconnect with loved ones as well as our own souls. This moon is called the Hunter's Moon, due to the time when hunters look to collect game, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. However, it's also known as the Blood Moon (via PopSugar).

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO