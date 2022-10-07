3 days. 8 projects. 20 performances. The New Roots Theatre Festival is an arts festival that celebrates the development of new work and centers BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ voices. The idea was born in 2020, when SFBATCO Artistic Director Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. read a post in the Bay Area Theatre Facebook group from a local artist who asked, “Where are all the BIPOC organizations?” Jackson and SFBATCO Literary Manager Aidaa Peerzada then set out to design a festival that would unite various arts organizations and provide a platform for experimentation and creative exchange. The 2021 festival did exactly that, as it brought together over 100 theatre workers and 6 organizations all producing under one roof at Brava Theater Center.

