Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
’90s Hip Hop Happy Hour at The Foundry SF
Free Drink Specials + ’90s Hip Hop at The Foundry SF (Oct. 13-15) Every second Thursday of the month, join us at The Foundy for a 90s Hip Hop Happy Hour presented by Joel Conway. His deep love and appreciation for a myriad of musical styles come through in his sets, which are rich with texture from his eclectic collection, giving dancefloors much to move about. For the inaugural event, Joel welcomes special guest Osè to his monthly residency.
funcheap.com
“Empowering Womxn of Color” Open Mic + Free Snacks for Volunteers (Berkeley)
The Womxn of Color Open Mic returns once again to La Peña!. This Open Mic event provides a space to celebrate the voices of womxn of color that enact and highlight the beauty of our cultural diversity. This time, we will highlight performances with an emphasis on the experiences of Indigenous womxn in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. We welcome ALL who experience life through the lens of womxn in body, spirit, or identity – past, present, future, and fluid. Come support local Bay Area talent or get ready to perform yourself!
funcheap.com
NorCal’s Largest Halloween County Fair is Coming for 2022
FREE – RSVP. Prizes: RSVP to be automatically entered to win win prizes including, kids costumes, gift certificates and the grand prize- a SmartFire HD TV. Advance Pre-sale Tickets (All Day Access): Adults $20, Couples $35. Paid Admission @ The Gate: Adults $25+. *Children under 13 must be accompanied...
funcheap.com
Unique Waterfront Art Crawl in 10 Floating Homes (Sausalito)
The work of 18 artists, in 10 floating homes, will be exhibited and for sale in a free celebration of art, waterfront living, and creativity. Glass, jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, and sculpture will be featured. The floating homes community in Sausalito boasts a rich history as an art colony, beginning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
SF’s HellaDesi Comedy Night (Every Sunday)
FREE with RSVP – First 100 people get free tickets. $10 for everyone else, or $15 at door 21+. Donations appreciated – Bring cash… every little bit helps. Every week is a new lineup. Here are some of our favorites you might see…. Ruby Gill-SF Sketchfest. Janesh...
funcheap.com
SF’s 2nd Annual BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ “New Roots” Theatre Festival (Oct. 14-16)
3 days. 8 projects. 20 performances. The New Roots Theatre Festival is an arts festival that celebrates the development of new work and centers BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ voices. The idea was born in 2020, when SFBATCO Artistic Director Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. read a post in the Bay Area Theatre Facebook group from a local artist who asked, “Where are all the BIPOC organizations?” Jackson and SFBATCO Literary Manager Aidaa Peerzada then set out to design a festival that would unite various arts organizations and provide a platform for experimentation and creative exchange. The 2021 festival did exactly that, as it brought together over 100 theatre workers and 6 organizations all producing under one roof at Brava Theater Center.
funcheap.com
“Drink Historically” Harvest Festival (Oakland)
Come to our annual(ish) harvest festival event at the Cohen Bray house! There will be live music, a taco truck, local craft beer, lawn games, and tours of the house. Great outdoor event for adults and kids. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
funcheap.com
SF’s International Archaeology Day (The Presidio)
Bring your family to the Presidio of San Francisco to learn about the layered history of this special place! Enjoy guided tours of the live archaeology dig site of El Presidio and the Presidio Archaeology Lab. Activities include exploring the Presidio Officers’ Club, learning from archaeologists working in the field, making adobe bricks, and other crafts and family fun both indoors and out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Haunted” Burlesque Show (SF)
See special guests from London, Las Vegas, Denver, and Bay Area favorites, too, all ready to haunt your evening with the top in tease, circus & variety acts! Join us in the main room at DNA Lounge for this special, spectral, Sunday evening edition of San Francisco’s world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!
funcheap.com
RAWdance “Step/Song/Story” Live in Salesforce Park (SF)
Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event by RAWdance which brings together Bay Area-based dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance at TJPA’s Salesforce Park. This event is free and open to the public. First come, first served. Event registration is not required, but appreciated so...
funcheap.com
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
funcheap.com
“7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival” Block Party (SF)
The 7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival is bringing 40 comics for 1 amazing block Party Noon-5pm The final day of the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival culminates in a noon-5pm block party on 21st between Florida and Bryant st. thanks to “Liveablew City’s Phoenix Day”. with 40 comics from the Bay Area and beyond!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
funcheap.com
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14 – Nov. 12)
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14-Nov. 12) Haunted Haight Walking Tours will be offering the Haunted Haight Pub Crawl exclusively for 21 and older this Halloween Season 2022. Tours are limited to 16 people maximum and will sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on this exclusive Halloween...
funcheap.com
SF’s Annual German Day Festival in Golden Gate Park (2022)
Please join us for German Day in Golden Gate Park 2022 (sfgermanday2022), where we will bring together a variety of San Francisco Bay Area German organizations to celebrate and promote German culture and music. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 11 am until 4 pm...
funcheap.com
40% Off Tix: San Francisco Playhouse’s “Indecent” by Paula Vogel (Sept. 22-Nov. 5)
Indecent is a Tony-winning play by Paula Vogel based on the real-life events surrounding the scandalous Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s ‘God of Vengeance,’ considered to be a seminal work of Yiddish theatre by some, and a piece of traitorous libel by others. With a klezmer-infused score...
funcheap.com
Alcatraz’s Sunrise Ceremony for Indigenous People’s Day (Oct. 10)
The Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Ceremonies are annual events held on Alcatraz Island to honor the Indigenous Peoples of America and to promote their rights. Held annually since 1975, the Alcatraz ceremonies commemorate the protest event of 1969 where the Alcatraz-Red Power Movement (ARPM) occupied the Island. The Indigenous Peoples’ Day...
funcheap.com
Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile 2022
Sunset Mercantile (Outer Sunset) | 37th Avenue between Ortega & Pacheco St., San Francisco, CA. A weekly market featuring farmers, ranchers, food artisans, live music, children’s activities, vendors, makers, merchants, artists, and local organizations. Explore all the amazing local businesses surrounding the farmers market at sunsetstrong.com. You can find...
funcheap.com
Free Horse Fair at Woodside “Day of the Horse” + Free Pony Rides (2022)
Free Horse Fair – Free Plush Ponies for First 100 Kids. Real horses to meet and pet. Picture on a pony with “Bethan”. Vaulting, Western, Gypsy Vanner horses. Blacksmith demo, listen to horse’s heartbeat. Decorate real horse shoes courtesy of Spring Down Equestrian. Decorate cookies courtesy of Woodside Bakery. Face painters and interactive art. BITS – Back in the Saddle info booth and more. Plus Free Pony Rides, Courtesy of Chaparral Ranch, down the street at 3117 Woodside Road. Ride a real pony. Caring Cowgirl’s mini-horse & mini-donkey. Picture-perfect photo ops.
funcheap.com
Oakland Launches Affordable Housing Marketplace for Teachers
Community leaders in Oakland are confronting educational inequality by using $5 million in state funding to increase teacher housing and create an innovative marketplace website for discounted teacher housing. The high cost of housing is consistently cited as the top reason Oakland public school teachers consider leaving the profession, exacerbating...
Comments / 0