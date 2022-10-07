ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque working to prevent fires in bosque’s busiest corridor

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnlxu_0iPT5SfD00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 470 acres of the bosque is about to go under a major clean up, to help prevent any future fires from burning it to the ground. It’s been a rough year for fires across the state and that includes the bosque.

Albuquerque fire crews fully contain bosque fire near Montaño

The City of Albuquerque is working to prevent another blaze in its beloved bosque with a new fire mitigation project. “This particular treatment will focus on removing a lot of the invasive species here, as well as trying to thin out some of the understory under large canopy trees,” said the superintendent of the city’s open space department, Colleen McRoberts.

The department is working to get funding to clear fire hazards in the busiest part of the bosque between Central and Bridge. McRoberts says that most of the fires in the bosque are manmade.

“I think maybe people being careless, or, you know, setting up illegal camps, there’s no camping allowed in the Bosque,” she says.

Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect

Invasive species and dead plants aren’t helping either. The city is asking for $900,000 to complete the project. The city says that it’s going to take more than bulldozers and heavy machinery. They are planning on hiring youth groups like the Ancestral Lands Conservation corps and the rocky mountain youth corps to help in more ways than one.

“This is also a good economic boost in our community because we are employing youth crews, who will get great hands-on experience and training. They’ll work closely even with our Albuquerque Fire Department and other experts and felling trees,” says McRoberts.

The project is still expecting funding approval from the city council as well as FEMA. The city says they could start as soon as the end of the month. The project is expected to be completed by the spring of next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure

Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian in critical condition

Police said a crash caused a pedestrian to be hospitalized. Police said a crash caused a pedestrian to be hospitalized. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque …. The festival gave...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque working to give online access to the community

The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair Saturday. The event was a part of an effort to close Albuquerque’s digital divide. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/city-of-albuquerque-working-to-give-online-access-to-the-community/. City of Albuquerque working to give online access …. The City of Albuquerque’s Broadband Office hosted its first internet resources fair...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bosque, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#City Council#City Of Albuquerque#The Bosque Between#Albuquerque Bosque
KRQE News 13

Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park

Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is …. Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away. National Hispanic Cultural Center holds 2022 Albuquerque …. The festival gave attendees more than 100 events to take part in. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/national-hispanic-cultural-center-holds-2022-albuquerque-folk-festival/. Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid …. La...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Giovanni’s Pizzeria to reopen Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque pizzeria is set to reopen in the wake of tragedy. It has been six weeks since Rosario Zito was gunned down during a robbery outside Giovanni’s, the restaurant he owned on San Pedro and Kathryn. Zito was a beloved staple of the neighborhood...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy