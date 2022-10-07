SEATTLE—Despite outshooting Seattle U 14-9 on the night, Utah Valley couldn't find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Redhawks on Saturday night at Championship Field. With the loss, Utah Valley falls to 7-3-3 overall and 3-1-1 in WAC play. The Redhawks improve to 6-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in league play.

