Orem, UT

gouvu.com

Season-High hitting leads UVU past Seattle U

SEATTLE – Utah Valley University defeated Seattle University 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-22) on Saturday afternoon inside the Redhawk Center. UVU (9-7, 3-1) used a season-high hitting percentage of .366 in the victory over Seattle U (4-8, 0-4). Kazna Tanuvasa recorded her first double-double on the year with 12 kills and ten digs. Natalie Palmer had her second of the season with 13 assists and 11 digs.
SEATTLE, WA
gouvu.com

Utah Valley drops 3-0 decision at Seattle U

SEATTLE—Despite outshooting Seattle U 14-9 on the night, Utah Valley couldn't find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Redhawks on Saturday night at Championship Field. With the loss, Utah Valley falls to 7-3-3 overall and 3-1-1 in WAC play. The Redhawks improve to 6-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in league play.
SEATTLE, WA
gouvu.com

Utah Valley (2-5-1, 0-2-0)-VS-Air Force (5-4-2, 4-0-0)

GOAL by AG=FA Dewing, Thaddaeus Assist by Angeletti, Jacob. Clock UVU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AG=FA Score Play. 00:46 Foul on Johnson, Carter. 04:27 Foul on Angeletti, Jacob. 06:39 Foul on Angeletti, Jacob. 07:19 Shot by AG=FA Dewing, Thaddaeus, bottom left, saved by Smith, Jason. 08:36...
OREM, UT

