“Empowering Womxn of Color” Open Mic + Free Snacks for Volunteers (Berkeley)
The Womxn of Color Open Mic returns once again to La Peña!. This Open Mic event provides a space to celebrate the voices of womxn of color that enact and highlight the beauty of our cultural diversity. This time, we will highlight performances with an emphasis on the experiences of Indigenous womxn in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. We welcome ALL who experience life through the lens of womxn in body, spirit, or identity – past, present, future, and fluid. Come support local Bay Area talent or get ready to perform yourself!
Meet Filmmakers in Berkeley’s Superfest Disability Film Festival (Oct. 20-23)
Superfest Disability Film Festival is coming soon, and whether you are joining them in person in the Bay Area or online anywhere in the world, you need to be a part of it! Superfest is the longest running disability film festival in the world. Since 1970, it has celebrated cinema that portrays disability through a diverse, unabashed and engaging lens, and we can’t wait to come together as a community to take in this much-loved disability cultural event for its 36th festival, hybrid for the very first time, with new levels of access.
SF’s International Archaeology Day (The Presidio)
Bring your family to the Presidio of San Francisco to learn about the layered history of this special place! Enjoy guided tours of the live archaeology dig site of El Presidio and the Presidio Archaeology Lab. Activities include exploring the Presidio Officers’ Club, learning from archaeologists working in the field, making adobe bricks, and other crafts and family fun both indoors and out.
SF’s Annual Pumpkin Patch 2022 at Fort Mason (Oct. 13-23)
Please join us at Fort Mason in San Francisco on October 13 to 23, 2022. to help support Bay Area at-risk youth. Come to Fort Mason in San Francisco to pick up your pumpkin and give back to the Bay Area at the same time. String lights, Halloween movies and music, and even an old farm truck will surely put you in the fall spirit. Come during the day for pumpkin-based treats, or come at night for live music and beverages.
Bi-Annual “Children’s Business Fair 2022” w/ 65+ Kidpreneurs (Redwood City)
FREE EVENT: Come support the young entrepreneurs at the Children’s Business Fair!. Join us at our bi-annual Children’s Business Fair presented by Acton Academy Silicon Valley on Oct 15th from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm at the Redwood City Courthouse Square!. Over 60 kidpreneurs develop a brand,...
2022 Asian Pacific-American Arts Festival at Kapwa Gardens (SF)
APAture is Kearny Street Workshop’s annual multidisciplinary arts festival for emerging Asian Pacific American artists in the Bay Area. This year’s theme is “Autonomy”: as we continue to face the challenges of an ongoing pandemic and the cruel realities of socioeconomic disparity, how do our communities find autonomy in our art, in our practices, in our lived experiences. Come celebrate your autonomy at APAture Thrive, our Music, Performing Arts, and Comics, Zines, and Illustrations showcase at Kapwa Gardens (967 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103) on October 15 from 2PM-6PM! There will be live music and performances and an artist alley of local emerging Asian Pacific American artists!
Free Shark Teeth + Shark Talk (and $4 Drinks) at The White Shark Cafe (SF)
Located in the heart of North Beach, San Francisco, at 901 Columbus Avenue (map) this cafe is displaying great white shark photography through fall and winter of 2022. On the evening of October 21st the venue is hosting a special “beer and sharks” event from 3-10 PM during which the cafe is offering $4 beers and $4 dollar wines. If a patron purchases any three beers or wines they will receive a complimentary shark shirt (see below for samples of the free shirts being featured that night). ‘White Shark Cafe San Francisco’ apparel can be purchased online.
Unique Waterfront Art Crawl in 10 Floating Homes (Sausalito)
The work of 18 artists, in 10 floating homes, will be exhibited and for sale in a free celebration of art, waterfront living, and creativity. Glass, jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, and sculpture will be featured. The floating homes community in Sausalito boasts a rich history as an art colony, beginning...
Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Haunted” Burlesque Show (SF)
See special guests from London, Las Vegas, Denver, and Bay Area favorites, too, all ready to haunt your evening with the top in tease, circus & variety acts! Join us in the main room at DNA Lounge for this special, spectral, Sunday evening edition of San Francisco’s world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!
SF’s Annual German Day Festival in Golden Gate Park (2022)
Please join us for German Day in Golden Gate Park 2022 (sfgermanday2022), where we will bring together a variety of San Francisco Bay Area German organizations to celebrate and promote German culture and music. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 11 am until 4 pm...
NorCal’s Largest Halloween County Fair is Coming for 2022
FREE – RSVP. Prizes: RSVP to be automatically entered to win win prizes including, kids costumes, gift certificates and the grand prize- a SmartFire HD TV. Advance Pre-sale Tickets (All Day Access): Adults $20, Couples $35. Paid Admission @ The Gate: Adults $25+. *Children under 13 must be accompanied...
SPCA’s First Annual Fall Festival & Open House (Dublin)
A fun-filled Saturday featuring amazing food trucks, local small businesses, interactive demonstrations and more!. East Bay SPCA has been a leader in animal welfare for over 150 years. At our Dublin Campus, we will be hosting our first annual fall festival to re-connect with our neighbors and give the community a closer a look at the work we do! The event will include shelter tours, animal meet & greets, face painting, kids activities, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, fall market with local businesses, and more! We invite you to join in the fun.
Win Tix: “Jagged Little Pill” The Musical + ’90s Night: Live at Golden Gate Theatre (SF)
Win A Pair of Tickets to Jagged Little Pill from FuncheapSF. "Jagged Little Pill" The Musical + '90s Night: Live at Golden Gate Theatre (SF) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 14 and winners will...
“Drink Historically” Harvest Festival (Oakland)
Come to our annual(ish) harvest festival event at the Cohen Bray house! There will be live music, a taco truck, local craft beer, lawn games, and tours of the house. Great outdoor event for adults and kids. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
RAWdance “Step/Song/Story” Live in Salesforce Park (SF)
Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event by RAWdance which brings together Bay Area-based dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance at TJPA’s Salesforce Park. This event is free and open to the public. First come, first served. Event registration is not required, but appreciated so...
“7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival” Block Party (SF)
The 7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival is bringing 40 comics for 1 amazing block Party Noon-5pm The final day of the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival culminates in a noon-5pm block party on 21st between Florida and Bryant st. thanks to “Liveablew City’s Phoenix Day”. with 40 comics from the Bay Area and beyond!
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14 – Nov. 12)
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14-Nov. 12) Haunted Haight Walking Tours will be offering the Haunted Haight Pub Crawl exclusively for 21 and older this Halloween Season 2022. Tours are limited to 16 people maximum and will sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on this exclusive Halloween...
SF’s HellaDesi Comedy Night (Every Sunday)
FREE with RSVP – First 100 people get free tickets. $10 for everyone else, or $15 at door 21+. Donations appreciated – Bring cash… every little bit helps. Every week is a new lineup. Here are some of our favorites you might see…. Ruby Gill-SF Sketchfest. Janesh...
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
