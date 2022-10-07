A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 6
Are we having fun yet?
No, we are not, which is why another 1-5 tumble does not please us.
But it is now October and we need to get serious.
So.
The Picks
Nebraska -3 over RUTGERS
Huskers take their flawed show on the road, where they face a Rutgers team that can't score points. A true challenge for the Nebraska defense. We like the Huskers scoring at least 4 more than the Scarlet Knights.
Nebraska 35, Rutgers 21
NEVADA -3 over Colorado State
Nevada is not very good, Colorado State is worse. Taking Nevada in a romp.
Nevada 31, Colorado State `14
LSU plus 2.5 vs. Tennessee
LSU getting points at home against a Tennessee team that really hasn't proven itself:
Where do I sign up. LSU covers and wins.
LSU 27, Tennessee 18
A ubu rn vs. GEORGIA, O/U 49
Bulldogs need to re-establish their superiority, which they will do early and often vs.Auburn. Only question is by how much.
Georgia 41, Auburn 6
UCLA plus 4 vs. Utah
Have some faith in Bruins at home, but Utah is tough.. Going to take a chance that this is break through game for Coach Chip Kelly's team.
UCLA 28, Utah 24
Buffalo vs. BOWLING GREEN O/U 54
MAC shootout, with last team with ball wins? Take Over
Buffalo 35, Bowling Green 28
Home team in CAPS
LAST WEEK: ATS 1-5
Season to DATE ATS: 10-19-1
