Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

EDGA and EDWGA Hall of Fame Celebrates Local Golfers

Saturday night was a night to recognize the best golfers around Erie at the Ambassador Conference Center. Golfers were recognized for their victories in the EDGA and EDWGA major championships from 2019-2022. Winners included sisters Anna and Lydia Swan, Steph Urban, and Matt Barto and Connor Bennink on the men's...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Youth Football Championship kicks off

It was the Erie County Youth Football Championship at General McLane High School as General McLane faced off against North East. The kickoff for the game was around 10 a.m. Sunday and the championship game featured kids in third and fourth grades. Going into the matchup, General McLane was undefeated on the season. However, North […]
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville's Official Race of the Underachiever Kicks Off Friday Night

Meadville's annual 0.5K race, The Official Race of the Underachiever, will kick off tonight at the Downtown Mall in Meadville. The short race will end in Diamond Park, making the race a total of .5 kilometers (0.31 miles). But race organizers aren't making it too easy, racers will have to...
MEADVILLE, PA
High School Football PRO

Erie, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Meadville Area High School football team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 08, 2022, 06:30:00.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Peek’n Peak kicks off 34th annual Fall Festival

Peek’n Peak’s 34th annual Fall Festival kicked off for people to participate in family-friendly fall activities. Visitors can participate in a bungee jump for all ages, a mechanical pirate ship ride, inflatables and a trackless train ride that goes out to the old golf course. Families can also expect a highly anticipated car show to […]
EDINBORO, PA
yourerie

Great Lakes Beach Glass festival brings together artists from around the country

Great Lakes Beach Glass festival brings together artists from around the country.
ERIE, PA
Kathy Lynch
theramblernews.com

Meet Mr. Smith, Cathedral Prep’s new president

One of the newest editions to the Cathedral Prep and Mother Theresa Academy family is Mr. Kevin Smith, the new president. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, he made the move to Erie from Tulsa, Oklahoma with his wife and two children. What attracted Mr. Smith to Cathedral Prep was...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday

An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend

There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Cool air is back in town for the weekend

ERIE, PA – Warmer weather of the past two days is being replaced by a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be at the “warmest” through Friday morning then fall through much of the day. As the front moves East, gusty northwesterly wind ushers cool and drier...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East 38th Street

Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East 38th Street.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans

Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Penelec: Flickering power in Edinboro should be resolved now

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Those flickering lights for select residents in Edinboro may be annoying, but they’re not likely to damage appliances, a Penelec spokesman said. The problem had been impacting about 1,100 customers. Some residents complained on social media of “power surges,” but Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said it was actually a momentary flicker of power. […]
EDINBORO, PA
wesb.com

Two House Fires in Bemus Point Friday Morning

Chautauqua County Fire Investigators responded to a report of two separate fires on Chautauqua Ave in Bemus Point this morning. At 6AM, Investigation determined both fires were the result of a re-kindle from a house fire two days prior. Both houses were unoccupied and suffered severe fire damage. No injuries were reported.
BEMUS POINT, NY

Community Policy