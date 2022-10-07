Read full article on original website
EDGA and EDWGA Hall of Fame Celebrates Local Golfers
Saturday night was a night to recognize the best golfers around Erie at the Ambassador Conference Center. Golfers were recognized for their victories in the EDGA and EDWGA major championships from 2019-2022. Winners included sisters Anna and Lydia Swan, Steph Urban, and Matt Barto and Connor Bennink on the men's...
Erie County Youth Football Championship kicks off
It was the Erie County Youth Football Championship at General McLane High School as General McLane faced off against North East. The kickoff for the game was around 10 a.m. Sunday and the championship game featured kids in third and fourth grades. Going into the matchup, General McLane was undefeated on the season. However, North […]
Meadville's Official Race of the Underachiever Kicks Off Friday Night
Meadville's annual 0.5K race, The Official Race of the Underachiever, will kick off tonight at the Downtown Mall in Meadville. The short race will end in Diamond Park, making the race a total of .5 kilometers (0.31 miles). But race organizers aren't making it too easy, racers will have to...
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
Erie, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
Peek’n Peak kicks off 34th annual Fall Festival
Peek’n Peak’s 34th annual Fall Festival kicked off for people to participate in family-friendly fall activities. Visitors can participate in a bungee jump for all ages, a mechanical pirate ship ride, inflatables and a trackless train ride that goes out to the old golf course. Families can also expect a highly anticipated car show to […]
Great Lakes Beach Glass festival brings together artists from around the country
Great Lakes Beach Glass festival brings together artists from around the country. Great Lakes Beach Glass festival brings together …. Great Lakes Beach Glass festival brings together artists from around the country. ‘The Canine Stars’ show off ‘impawsible’ skills at …. ‘The Canine Stars’ show off ‘impawsible’...
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
High school football: Pennsylvania running back Ethen Knox tops 400 yards again
Knox was tied at four with current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who played his high school ball at Yulee (Fla.). Earlier this season, Knox became the first player to rush for at least 400 yards in four consecutive games with totals of piling 402, 445, 424 and 432 yards, respectively.
Meet Mr. Smith, Cathedral Prep’s new president
One of the newest editions to the Cathedral Prep and Mother Theresa Academy family is Mr. Kevin Smith, the new president. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, he made the move to Erie from Tulsa, Oklahoma with his wife and two children. What attracted Mr. Smith to Cathedral Prep was...
Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday
An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend
There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
Cool air is back in town for the weekend
ERIE, PA – Warmer weather of the past two days is being replaced by a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be at the “warmest” through Friday morning then fall through much of the day. As the front moves East, gusty northwesterly wind ushers cool and drier...
Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East 38th Street
Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East 38th Street. Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East …. Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East 38th Street. ‘The Canine Stars’ show off ‘impawsible’ skills at …. ‘The Canine Stars’ show off ‘impawsible’ skills at Port...
Erie Sports Center to Provide Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans
Erie Sports Center owner Troy Bingham is using his facility as an agent for change. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't need much more, and so I can help give back to other people," said Bingham. "That's what I'm determined to do." Bingham is teaming up...
Pennsylvania College to Cover Tuition for In-State Students Whose Families Make $50,000 or Less
Allegheny College will cover the full cost of tuition for students whose families earn a total annual income of $50,000 or less. Students will need to submit their application and FAFSA to the school by Feb. 15 to be eligible for the program. The program will start with the 2023-2024...
Penelec: Flickering power in Edinboro should be resolved now
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Those flickering lights for select residents in Edinboro may be annoying, but they’re not likely to damage appliances, a Penelec spokesman said. The problem had been impacting about 1,100 customers. Some residents complained on social media of “power surges,” but Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said it was actually a momentary flicker of power. […]
Two House Fires in Bemus Point Friday Morning
Chautauqua County Fire Investigators responded to a report of two separate fires on Chautauqua Ave in Bemus Point this morning. At 6AM, Investigation determined both fires were the result of a re-kindle from a house fire two days prior. Both houses were unoccupied and suffered severe fire damage. No injuries were reported.
