The Will to Live
The Will to Live, the seventh album by New Jersey rock group Titus Andronicus, is now the second Titus Andronicus record you’ll play to get your friends into Titus Andronicus. It’s about time. ’Til now, neophytes had nowhere to go but The Monitor, the band’s 2010 masterpiece, a rock opera about the Civil War as rewarding as it is challenging. (Press play on opener “A More Perfect Union,” and you’ll hear nearly a full minute of Abraham Lincoln before you hear a guitar or a drum.) The band has since veered from excess—2015’s 29-track-long The Most Lamentable Tragedy—to economy—2019’s An Obelisk, which didn’t clear 40 minutes. The Will to Live manages a balance between these poles. It is an easy, thoroughly enjoyable sell, abounding in the band’s signature blend of grit and gratitude.
At Scaramouche
Joseph Shabason and Nicholas Krgovich are ideal musical counterweights. On their second collaborative album—following 2020’s excellent trio record with guitarist Chris Harris—the Toronto saxophonist and Vancouver singer balance each other’s occasionally opposing impulses. Both artists are fascinated by the beauty of mundane moments and minuscule gestures, but Krgovich brings a Zen-like tidiness to his lyrics, while Shabason playfully messes with ambient music, art-rock, and adult contemporary. By significantly expanding the cast of contributors, At Scaramouche dances past the quiet contemplation of their debut, rediscovering the collective joys of being with other people. Yet even when their squiggly grooves lift off the ground, Krgovich’s plain-spoken koans keep his feet planted.
“Shabooya” [ft. Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, & K Carbon]
On 2021’s “Set the Tone,” producer Hitkidd set his sights on platforming Black women-led gangsta rap and spreading the sounds of Memphis across the world. The song blew up, thrusting up-and-coming Southern talent into the spotlight; later, the same crew—Aleza, Gloss Up, GloRilla, Slimeroni, and K Carbon—struck gold again with their follow-up “Hot Potato.” The posse cuts received another boost of popularity this year, after the breakthrough success of GloRilla’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.” On “Shabooya,” the ensemble—minus GloRilla, who’s on tour—returns to reintroduce themselves by putting a brazen spin on the age-old school bus chant “Shabooya (Roll Call).”
“Genius”
In Kuwait, a small and diverse hip-hop scene lurks behind the country’s massive khaliji pop industry. Khaliji is an umbrella term for Arabic pop informed by the polyrhythmic folk music of the Gulf region, especially its multilayered percussion that includes darbukas, mirwas, and frame drums. Queen G, Kuwait’s most prominent female hip-hop star, splits the difference between these underground and mainstream communities. She raps over ominous beats that pair khaliji elements—clinking cymbals, handclaps—with reggaeton rhythms, her songs accompanied by a paranoid, digital-decay aesthetic indebted to M.I.A.’s MAYA. She came to prominence a few years ago with a string of singles uploaded to YouTube and TikTok that revealed her terminally online sense of humor. (See: her flip of an A$AP Ferg track, titled after a certain battle royale video game).
Blue Rev
Why has no one thought to better organize the institution of power pop? Ever since Big Star chimed in with their #1 Record, bands of all stripes—the pop group with a shreddy guitarist, the pivoting mid-career punks, the shoegaze band going sober—have gathered loosely under this jubilant banner to pay tribute to broken hearts through hooks and harmonies. At some point, an intrepid fan could have borrowed from the various committees that oversee ska and emo and split power pop into waves, or at the very least adopted a post- or a nü- prefix along the way to divide a genre that’s collected bands since the Nixon era, from the Raspberries to the Go-Gos to Superchunk to the New Pornographers.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
“Air Guitar”
When Sobs first surveyed the world in 2017, it was through blurry, sleep-encrusted eyes. Their lo-fi EP Catflap was guided by dreams and fantasy—one song imagined their country’s “non-existent ocean,” and the arrangements were accordingly watery and diffuse. In the five years since, the Singaporean trio has oriented towards a punchier, more concise class of guitar-pop—a sugary assault on the senses, like flinging open the door to a bustling bakery.
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Spiderr
In an interview in 2019, Bladee unveiled a key moment in his mythos: the time he was struck by lightning during a visit to Thailand. He was far away from his home in Sweden and felt he couldn’t go to the hospital, so he just decided to sleep it off. “I was sure I was gonna die, but I didn’t,” he remembered. “I felt like an angel or something.” It wasn’t the first time the young artist and Drain Gang co-founder—born Benjamin Reichwald—had taken a moment of negativity or trauma and turned it into an existential revelation.
The Sun Still Seems to Move
Shannen Moser’s latest album, The Sun Still Seems to Move, lingers in a place of emotional uncertainty. The Philadelphia singer-songwriter understands life’s ephemerality but is still unsure how to stay afloat in the thick of a storm. “You are gone and I am a well of guilt and pain…/In your absence I am learning how to live,” they sing on the title track, one of many instances where the only solution is to fumble forward the best you can.
See Courtney Love Join the Lemonheads to Perform ‘Into Your Arms’
Courtney Love made a surprise appearance during the Lemonheads’ show at Roundhouse in London on Friday, where she joined the band to perform “Into Your Arms.” Before they launched into the song — which appeared on the band’s 1993 LP, Come on Feel the Lemonheads — Love paid homage to her longtime friend, the band’s frontman Evan Dando, whom she called her “one constant” adding that he “doesn’t have a fucking bad bone in his body.” Prior to the performance, Love explained that she would end her Hole sets in 1994-1995 with the song as a touchstone, after the “wrath and...
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, Daphni, Open Mike Eagle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Macula Dog, Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, and Shabason & Krgovich. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Entergalactic
Kid Cudi doesn’t plan to rap forever. In recent interviews, the 38-year-old has doubted the likelihood of performing beyond his forties (“Like, my name is Kid Cudi,” he told Esquire). Although he wouldn’t be the first rapper to tease retirement without following through, Cudi has spent the last few years like an artist plotting an exit strategy, diversifying his portfolio with a spate of acting, writing, and directing projects. He’s finding some success. Earlier this year he gave a charismatic supporting turn in Ti West’s horror hit X, which along with its prequel Pearl was produced by Cudi’s production company Mad Solar.
“Dónde rueda”
Alien hand syndrome—the rare neurological condition that causes one hand to seemingly act without conscious control—sounds wild. It’s the stuff of horror movies—what if a hand with its own agenda ruins your life? Budapest punks Palánta explore this concept on their psychedelic ripper “Dónde rueda.” Drums barrel forward, and an organ imbues the track with B-movie menace. Vocalist Gréti shouts about being driven to madness in Hungarian and then Spanish— “This is not my hand/My head/Where is my head rolling”—punctuating verses with one of those “ahhhHHH-YOW” rollercoaster yells. The already chaotic song hits a tumultuous high when loud screams and coughs fly from every corner, like you’re in a hotel lobby wracked with torment. It’s a stressful, weird, and thrilling experience.
Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on Kimmel: Watch
Phoenix were the musical guests on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band played the title track from the forthcoming album Alpha Zulu. Watch Phoenix’s performance below. Alpha Zulu is out November 4. In addition to “Alpha Zulu,” the band has released “Tonight,” a collaborative single with...
Listen to Baby Osama’s “RX Baby”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Baby Osama’s fluttering, pitched-up croons are soothing even if her lyrics are extremely melancholic. According to her SoundCloud page, she is based in Manhattan, and has been uploading short, melodic tunes for a while now. “RX Baby” is one of several songs she has dropped in the last week, and it’s addictive. She warbles about death and drugs—“I don’t wanna be dead, I just wanna feel alive”—but the song has a hopeful edge to it. Maybe it’s because the beat is so dreamy or her voice is so sweet. Whatever the cause, it’s hypnotic.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Dreamkiller
Dreamkiller plays like the training montage soundtrack in an imaginary 1980s film where an unlikely, tormented protagonist faces terrible odds beneath a sky constantly on the verge of biblical rain. If this seems an oddly specific setting for a 35-minute metal album in 2022, then remember that Sumerlands is led by Arthur Rizk, the Philadelphia-based producer who’s had a hand in setting the atmosphere for many of the past decade’s most crucial heavy releases. With Sumerlands, he uses this gift for meticulous scene-setting to explore a very particular fantasy, building a dreamworld real enough to live inside.
