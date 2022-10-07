Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
thecomeback.com
CFB world laughs at Iowa’s hilariously on-brand field goal
In what has been an unavoidable theme since the season’s first game, Iowa’s football team did next to nothing offensively during Saturday’s 9-6 loss to Big Ten rival, Illinois. And while several different stats can illustrate what happened, the offensive ineptitude can best be summed up when looking at a sequence that resulted in points for the Hawkeyes.
Pen City Current
Reader endorses Bowker for House
Remember this name in November…. Rebecca Bowker for Iowa House 100. I have had the honor of knowing Rebecca since she moved to Fort Madison many years ago. I have had the honor of coaching one of her sons in baseball. Over the years the one thing has always...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Paul E. Grossman, 97, Farmington
Paul E. Grossman, 97, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua. Born December 22, 1924, in Farmington, Iowa, the son of Charles E. and Ethel (Goody) Grossman. On December 2, 1945, he married Jeane Rohdy at the Sharon Presbyterian Church.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
10/06/22 - 11:05 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Avenue E. 10/06/22 - 4:40 p.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Andrew Edward Flowers, 26, of Panorama City, Calif., in the 1400 block of Avenue H, on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
Pen City Current
LCHD holds immunization clinics
KEOKUK - Lee County Health Department will be holding a Children’s Immunization Clinic Thursday, October 13th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2330 Plank Road in Keokuk from 1:00 pm until 4:30pm. Please park on the south side of the building (the large parking lot) and enter in the door that states HANDICAPPED.
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill.
Pen City Current
GOP chair endorses Gaylord
My name is James Creen, and I am the Chairman of the Lee County Republican Party of Iowa. I am writing a letter to the editor to explain my decision to allow the candidacy of Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Many people are under the impression that I allowed Becky’s party switch to change a county office from Democrat to Republican. Running a local candidate requires substantial time, energy, and money from the local party. Changing a “D” to an “R” as the primary motivation is a no-go for my Central Committee and me.
ktvo.com
Possible 3rd Dollar General location sparks concerns with some Ottumwa residents
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The potential arrival of a Dollar General store on Ottumwa’s north side is generating some controversy with its residents. This was sparked by a discussion Ottumwa’s City Council had on October 4th, on rezoning a property located on Hutchinson Avenue that its owners requested be annexed.
iheart.com
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
Pen City Current
Supervisors look at other Keokuk EMS facility options
LEE COUNTY - County officials have changed direction a bit on where to house Keokuk EMS staff and equipment. At Monday's regular meeting of the Lee County Supervisors, discussion and possible action could be taken on acquiring property at two locations in the city. Previously the county had almost settled...
KCRG.com
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
ktvo.com
Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
