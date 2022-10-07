ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

CFB world laughs at Iowa’s hilariously on-brand field goal

In what has been an unavoidable theme since the season’s first game, Iowa’s football team did next to nothing offensively during Saturday’s 9-6 loss to Big Ten rival, Illinois. And while several different stats can illustrate what happened, the offensive ineptitude can best be summed up when looking at a sequence that resulted in points for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

Reader endorses Bowker for House

Remember this name in November…. Rebecca Bowker for Iowa House 100. I have had the honor of knowing Rebecca since she moved to Fort Madison many years ago. I have had the honor of coaching one of her sons in baseball. Over the years the one thing has always...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Paul E. Grossman, 97, Farmington

Paul E. Grossman, 97, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua. Born December 22, 1924, in Farmington, Iowa, the son of Charles E. and Ethel (Goody) Grossman. On December 2, 1945, he married Jeane Rohdy at the Sharon Presbyterian Church.
FARMINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Danville, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

10/06/22 - 11:05 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Avenue E. 10/06/22 - 4:40 p.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Andrew Edward Flowers, 26, of Panorama City, Calif., in the 1400 block of Avenue H, on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
FORT MADISON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Mueller
Pen City Current

County residents need to brace for assessment hikes

Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

LCHD holds immunization clinics

KEOKUK - Lee County Health Department will be holding a Children’s Immunization Clinic Thursday, October 13th at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2330 Plank Road in Keokuk from 1:00 pm until 4:30pm. Please park on the south side of the building (the large parking lot) and enter in the door that states HANDICAPPED.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

GOP chair endorses Gaylord

My name is James Creen, and I am the Chairman of the Lee County Republican Party of Iowa. I am writing a letter to the editor to explain my decision to allow the candidacy of Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Many people are under the impression that I allowed Becky’s party switch to change a county office from Democrat to Republican. Running a local candidate requires substantial time, energy, and money from the local party. Changing a “D” to an “R” as the primary motivation is a no-go for my Central Committee and me.
LEE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crusaders#Volleyball
iheart.com

Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case

(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery

Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
LOMAX, IL
Pen City Current

Supervisors look at other Keokuk EMS facility options

LEE COUNTY - County officials have changed direction a bit on where to house Keokuk EMS staff and equipment. At Monday's regular meeting of the Lee County Supervisors, discussion and possible action could be taken on acquiring property at two locations in the city. Previously the county had almost settled...
LEE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
CORALVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
OTTUMWA, IA
khqa.com

FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw

NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
WARSAW, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy