My name is James Creen, and I am the Chairman of the Lee County Republican Party of Iowa. I am writing a letter to the editor to explain my decision to allow the candidacy of Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Many people are under the impression that I allowed Becky’s party switch to change a county office from Democrat to Republican. Running a local candidate requires substantial time, energy, and money from the local party. Changing a “D” to an “R” as the primary motivation is a no-go for my Central Committee and me.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO