Charleroi, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet

The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Living history tour shares stories of cemetery

McKeesport is home to a large cemetery that serves as the final resting place for a lot of history makers. And the McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center believes it’s important to look back on the lives and stories of those who are woven into the fabric of the Mon Valley’s past, both famous and infamous.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Polish-style beer, vendors draw crowds to fall markets in Lower Burrell, New Kensington

On a Saturday featuring harvest festivals across the region, Lower Burrell and New Kensington attracted hundreds of patrons shopping for craft beer, soy candles, and coconut and curry butternut squash soup. For Lower Burrell’s final farmers market, organizers held a harvest festival, adding guest vendors offering autumn-themed products. The traditional...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
City
Charleroi, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Charleroi, PA
Government
fatherpitt.com

Power House for the Mount Oliver Incline

Most Pittsburghers with an interest in local history know that there were many inclines operating in the city a hundred years ago. Few know that part of the Mount Oliver Incline is still here. The incline itself closed in 1951, and the stations are gone, but the power house, which was across Warrington Avenue from the upper station, still stands. It has been converted into a shop for a heating and air-conditioning contractor.
monvalleyindependent.com

DA rules police shooting was justified

The Monongahela police officer who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in July was justified in doing so, according to Washington County’s district attorney. Representatives from Pennsylvania State Police and Monongahela police Chief Kevin Harris joined District Attorney Jason Walsh and Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco Friday morning for a press conference at the DA’s office to talk about the state police investigation of the officer-involved shooting, including the coroner’s findings related to the July 24 death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett.
MONONGAHELA, PA
#Charleroi Council
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

After teacher assault, Pittsburgh's Oliver Citywide Academy to implement new safety measures

Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy will roll out enhanced safety measures after a student assaulted a teacher at the school in September. The school will provide two-way radios for every classroom, introduce an additional security guard to the building, revise its enrollment process to review student documentation from previous settings, and designate separate entrances for staff, students and visitors, among other measures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
McKeesport K-9 officer Stryker dies

McKeesport K-9 officer Stryker dies

The McKeesport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers. “It is with heavy hearts we announce, after a medical emergency, Lieutenant (Bob) Eastman had to say goodbye to his beloved partner K-9 Stryker,” the McKeesport K9 Unit announced Saturday. To read the rest...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS News

Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA

