Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet
The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
monvalleyindependent.com
Living history tour shares stories of cemetery
McKeesport is home to a large cemetery that serves as the final resting place for a lot of history makers. And the McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center believes it’s important to look back on the lives and stories of those who are woven into the fabric of the Mon Valley’s past, both famous and infamous.
Storage unit behind Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport catches fire
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport early this morning. According to Fayette County 911, the fire broke out in a storage unit behind the airport. Smoke was seen billowing from the storage unit. No one was hurt in the blaze.
Polish-style beer, vendors draw crowds to fall markets in Lower Burrell, New Kensington
On a Saturday featuring harvest festivals across the region, Lower Burrell and New Kensington attracted hundreds of patrons shopping for craft beer, soy candles, and coconut and curry butternut squash soup. For Lower Burrell’s final farmers market, organizers held a harvest festival, adding guest vendors offering autumn-themed products. The traditional...
Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ late night fire in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a late night fire at a vacant two story building in Ellwood City. According to officials, the fire happened at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Hazen Avenue. Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers said the house had been...
fatherpitt.com
Power House for the Mount Oliver Incline
Most Pittsburghers with an interest in local history know that there were many inclines operating in the city a hundred years ago. Few know that part of the Mount Oliver Incline is still here. The incline itself closed in 1951, and the stations are gone, but the power house, which was across Warrington Avenue from the upper station, still stands. It has been converted into a shop for a heating and air-conditioning contractor.
monvalleyindependent.com
DA rules police shooting was justified
The Monongahela police officer who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in July was justified in doing so, according to Washington County’s district attorney. Representatives from Pennsylvania State Police and Monongahela police Chief Kevin Harris joined District Attorney Jason Walsh and Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco Friday morning for a press conference at the DA’s office to talk about the state police investigation of the officer-involved shooting, including the coroner’s findings related to the July 24 death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett.
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. (WPXI/WPXI)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
Alec Anderson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs as Carmichaels outlasted Monessen, 40-36, to pick up the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference win Friday night. Tyler Richmond and A.J. Donaldson caught TD passes for Carmichaels (5-2, 3-1). Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for 181 yards...
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
After teacher assault, Pittsburgh's Oliver Citywide Academy to implement new safety measures
Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy will roll out enhanced safety measures after a student assaulted a teacher at the school in September. The school will provide two-way radios for every classroom, introduce an additional security guard to the building, revise its enrollment process to review student documentation from previous settings, and designate separate entrances for staff, students and visitors, among other measures.
$172,000 donation to fund overhaul of outdated fitness facility at Kiski Area High School
Kiski Area High School freshman wrestler Abrahm Taylor works out almost daily in the weight room on campus. But using outdated, old and broken equipment isn’t optimal, he said. “Everything is so old,” Taylor said Thursday during a lunchtime weightlifting session. A new weight and cardio facility renovation...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport K-9 officer Stryker dies
The McKeesport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers. “It is with heavy hearts we announce, after a medical emergency, Lieutenant (Bob) Eastman had to say goodbye to his beloved partner K-9 Stryker,” the McKeesport K9 Unit announced Saturday. To read the rest...
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
Storage facility fire breaks out overnight at Connellsville Airport
CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Overnight, firefighters in Fayette County rushed to the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport to battle a structure fire. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air as crews arrived at the scene. Dispatch tells us that a storage facility caught fire just after midnight, prompting the response. No injuries were reported in the fire.
CBS News
Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
