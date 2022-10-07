ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Montague has a rough Saturday goes 0-4-1 in volleyball action

JENISON – — The Montague volleyball team had a dismal day at the Jenison Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats put up a fight but ultimately went 0-4-1 on the day. Laura Borras led the production with 27 digs, 19 kills and six aces. Jacy Arriogotti had 10 digs...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City wins “Dig Deep” volleyball tournament

The Kent City volleyball team won the top spot of their own ninth annual “Dig Pink” tournament on Saturday. This event is a continued effort to raise money for the Sideout Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and Education. The Eagles have raised $4,000 this season and $70,000 overall.
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks volleyball team wins two matches over the weekend

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team posted a pair of MCCAA North Conference wins this weekend. The Jayhawks topped Bay College in three sets on Friday by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-11. On Saturday, the Jayhawks claimed another three-set win by scores of 25-22, 25-12 and 25-17. Elana Vaara...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven falls in five sets to West Ottawa in volleyball

The Grand Haven volleyball team dropped a back-and-forth OK-Red match to West Ottawa on Thursday evening. The Bucs fell short in five sets (19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-11, 12-15). Izzy Whittaker had 14 kills and Kim Burbridge added 10 kills and six blocks. Also, Jillian Swierbut added eight kills, while Leah...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wildcats scare unbeaten South Christian, but fall

Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night was observing its Seniors’ Night, but for visiting Wayland, it could have been called “Dare to Be Great Night.”. The Wildcats, who had won only one game in the past three seasons, dared to be great in scaring the undefeated Sailors for most of a ballgame that ended in a 21-14 verdict. South Christian, moreover, was just coming off an amazing feat in upending fellow unbeaten powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central just a week before. The two teams were tied at 14-all entering the final 12 minutes and the ‘Cats actually took a 14-7 lead early in the third period.
WAYLAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Silverthorn has 279 all purpose yards in White Cloud win over Morley-Stanwood

The White Cloud Indians beat the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks 30-8 in their homecoming game on Friday evening to improve to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the Central State Activites Association-Silver. Offensively Mason Ruether and Jace Silverthorn both tossed touchdown passes to Nate Compeau. Landyn McGowen had a touchdown with Jace Silverthorn...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo falls at home to Chippewa Hills, 32-19

The Newaygo Lions came up a little short on Friday evening in a 32-19 loss to Chippewa Hills. The CSAA-Gold game was played at Newaygo. Grant Harkness completed 13-of-18 for 219 yards and two touchdown passes. Harkness also added a touchdown run early in the game from 2 yards out.
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee cruises past Shelby, 54-7

Exploding out of the gates for 29 first-quarter points, Manistee dominated Shelby for a 54-7 non-conference win Friday night at Chippewa Field. It was homecoming for the Chippewas. The Chippewas snapped a two-game losing streak and kept their hopes of securing a berth in the MHSAA playoffs alive by improving...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague snaps losing streak with win over Fremont

Montague snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes football game at home Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead at the half and then closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the third period.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart’s Tate and company cruise past Holton with shutout win, 53-0

Hart coach Joe Tanis wasn’t at the game, supporting his wife as she accepted the Hall of Fame enshrinement at the college she attended. But, his Hart football team gave him something else to be happy about. Watching the game online, Tanis found more reasons to applaud as the...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport knocks off top-ranked GR West Catholic, 28-20

FRUITPORT – — To a man, the Fruitport Trojans knew they could play with the big boys. On Friday night, before a homecoming crowd, the Trojans did just that and knocked off Grand Rapids West Catholic 28-20. The Falcons came into the game undefeated and the unanimous No....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
lostinmichigan.net

Howard City House

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I was roaming the back roads near Howard City when I came across this old farm house being taken over by nature. I am not sure what its story is but I imagine at one time there was a family that lived in it and it holds many memories. As usual I only take pics from the road and these old houses mesmerize me.
HOWARD CITY, MI

