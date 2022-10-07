Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
localsportsjournal.com
Montague has a rough Saturday goes 0-4-1 in volleyball action
JENISON – — The Montague volleyball team had a dismal day at the Jenison Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats put up a fight but ultimately went 0-4-1 on the day. Laura Borras led the production with 27 digs, 19 kills and six aces. Jacy Arriogotti had 10 digs...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City wins “Dig Deep” volleyball tournament
The Kent City volleyball team won the top spot of their own ninth annual “Dig Pink” tournament on Saturday. This event is a continued effort to raise money for the Sideout Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and Education. The Eagles have raised $4,000 this season and $70,000 overall.
localsportsjournal.com
Greater Muskegon Co-op swim and dive team enjoy a good day at the MISCA all-star meet
Swimmers from the Greater Muskegon Co-op swim and dive team competed in the MISCA All-Star meet at Calvin University on Saturday. The girls swam to a new team record, three personal record swims and eight season-best times. Delaney Buckner set a new team record in the 100 back (59.29) and...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks volleyball team wins two matches over the weekend
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team posted a pair of MCCAA North Conference wins this weekend. The Jayhawks topped Bay College in three sets on Friday by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-11. On Saturday, the Jayhawks claimed another three-set win by scores of 25-22, 25-12 and 25-17. Elana Vaara...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven falls in five sets to West Ottawa in volleyball
The Grand Haven volleyball team dropped a back-and-forth OK-Red match to West Ottawa on Thursday evening. The Bucs fell short in five sets (19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-11, 12-15). Izzy Whittaker had 14 kills and Kim Burbridge added 10 kills and six blocks. Also, Jillian Swierbut added eight kills, while Leah...
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks tally five unanswered goals in second win in two nights over Cedar Rapids
Potent offense and a flawless night on the penalty kill led the Muskegon Lumberjacks in their second game of a weekend homestand against Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Muskegon tallied five unanswered goals in its 6-2 win over the RoughRiders. The Lumberjacks penalty kill stopped all five Cedar Rapids power-play opportunities...
Oct. 7, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Now in Week 7 of the high school football season, the fight for conference titles is heating up.
townbroadcast.com
Wildcats scare unbeaten South Christian, but fall
Grand Rapids South Christian Friday night was observing its Seniors’ Night, but for visiting Wayland, it could have been called “Dare to Be Great Night.”. The Wildcats, who had won only one game in the past three seasons, dared to be great in scaring the undefeated Sailors for most of a ballgame that ended in a 21-14 verdict. South Christian, moreover, was just coming off an amazing feat in upending fellow unbeaten powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central just a week before. The two teams were tied at 14-all entering the final 12 minutes and the ‘Cats actually took a 14-7 lead early in the third period.
localsportsjournal.com
Silverthorn has 279 all purpose yards in White Cloud win over Morley-Stanwood
The White Cloud Indians beat the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks 30-8 in their homecoming game on Friday evening to improve to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the Central State Activites Association-Silver. Offensively Mason Ruether and Jace Silverthorn both tossed touchdown passes to Nate Compeau. Landyn McGowen had a touchdown with Jace Silverthorn...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo falls at home to Chippewa Hills, 32-19
The Newaygo Lions came up a little short on Friday evening in a 32-19 loss to Chippewa Hills. The CSAA-Gold game was played at Newaygo. Grant Harkness completed 13-of-18 for 219 yards and two touchdown passes. Harkness also added a touchdown run early in the game from 2 yards out.
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee cruises past Shelby, 54-7
Exploding out of the gates for 29 first-quarter points, Manistee dominated Shelby for a 54-7 non-conference win Friday night at Chippewa Field. It was homecoming for the Chippewas. The Chippewas snapped a two-game losing streak and kept their hopes of securing a berth in the MHSAA playoffs alive by improving...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague snaps losing streak with win over Fremont
Montague snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 shutout of Fremont in a West Michigan Conference-Lakes football game at home Friday night. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead at the half and then closed out the scoring with a touchdown in the third period.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s Tate and company cruise past Holton with shutout win, 53-0
Hart coach Joe Tanis wasn’t at the game, supporting his wife as she accepted the Hall of Fame enshrinement at the college she attended. But, his Hart football team gave him something else to be happy about. Watching the game online, Tanis found more reasons to applaud as the...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport knocks off top-ranked GR West Catholic, 28-20
FRUITPORT – — To a man, the Fruitport Trojans knew they could play with the big boys. On Friday night, before a homecoming crowd, the Trojans did just that and knocked off Grand Rapids West Catholic 28-20. The Falcons came into the game undefeated and the unanimous No....
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
lostinmichigan.net
Howard City House
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I was roaming the back roads near Howard City when I came across this old farm house being taken over by nature. I am not sure what its story is but I imagine at one time there was a family that lived in it and it holds many memories. As usual I only take pics from the road and these old houses mesmerize me.
Muskegon man’s Model T Street Rod back in action
It took more than a decade, but a Muskegon man is back behind the wheel of his classic Model T after Mother Nature tried to take it out.
WILX-TV
West Michigan fishermen rush to save man found floating in Grand River
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Rapids Fire Department Water Rescue Team (GRFD) was sent to the Grand River after reports of an unconscious person in the water downstream of the 6th Street dam on Thursday. While on their way to the scene, officials in West Michigan said the quick...
Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland
A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.
