Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Greyhounds fall one score short in Carmichaels shootout
Monessen and Carmichaels were scoring at will Friday night in their Tri-County South Conference showdown at Coaches Field. The Greyhounds’ gritty run game battled the Mikes’ mighty passing attack, but Carmichaels’ defense had the last stand in the final minutes of a 40-36 win over the Greyhounds.
monvalleyindependent.com
Tigers crush Connellsville to maintain perfect record
It was business as usual for McKeesport Friday night. The Tigers used their patented triple-option offense to maintain their unblemished record with a convincing 48-0 victory over Connellsville in Big 7 Conference play. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
monvalleyindependent.com
Boyd, defense lead EF past Mt. Pleasant
A quick-strike offense and a shutdown defense helped lead Elizabeth Forward to a 42-14 win over visiting Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference Friday night at Warriors Stadium. EF’s Zach Boyd continued to show he’s one of the most dominant players in the WPIAL, and the Warriors’ defense had its way with Vikings 1,000-yard rusher Robbie Labuda.
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
monvalleyindependent.com
New Hollywood Pavilion unveiled in California
California Borough officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a new pavilion that rose from the rubble of the old Hollywood Theater. California residents huddled under the new Hollywood Pavilion for the brisk afternoon event, where they drank apple cider, enjoyed cookies from Monessen’s Keystone Bakery and listened to public officials give credit where it was due.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22
1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen still hopes to hire deputy treasurer
The City of Monessen is still working toward filling its deputy treasurer position, which has been vacant much of the year. “It’s not easy,” Mayor Ron Mozer said. “There’s union issues, there’s employment issues, there’s all sorts of things at stake here.”. To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
butlerradio.com
BHS Adds New Heart Doctor
A new heart doctor has joined the Butler Health System. Dr. Avinash Linganna is the newest member of the BHS Heart team specializing in non-invasive cardiology. He will be seeing patients at the Butler and Ellwood City locations. Dr. Linganna attended Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed...
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
Washington Examiner
Oz's comeback
Walking along the crumbling sidewalk that lines his New Birth Ministry congregation in Duquesne, Pastor Jim Nelson greets Dr. Mehmet Oz with a hardy handshake and a pat on the back as Oz exits his SUV. “I’d really like to take you for a little ride in the neighborhood before...
monvalleyindependent.com
Living history tour shares stories of cemetery
McKeesport is home to a large cemetery that serves as the final resting place for a lot of history makers. And the McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center believes it’s important to look back on the lives and stories of those who are woven into the fabric of the Mon Valley’s past, both famous and infamous.
monvalleyindependent.com
George ‘Jack’ ‘Big Daddy’ Henson Jr.
On Oct. 4, 2022, George “Jack” “Big Daddy” Henson Jr., 80, of Monongahela, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed on from this world to join the love of his life, Virginia Louise Miller, in the eternal after. Born July 26, 1942, to George Sr. and Emma (Green) Henson in Monongahela, he graduated from Monongahela High School in 1960 and soon after moved to New Jersey. There he reacquainted with his high school sweetheart, Virginia Louise (Miller), and moved back to the Monongahela area to start a family. Jack spent his life running a successful commercial cleaning business, and along with his wife, raising his four boys into four men. A longtime member of the Ringgold School District school board, he enjoyed coaching sports, golfing, hanging out with his buddies at the Hilltop, traveling with his family, spending time in the mountains in Somerset, enjoying time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, caring for his dogs and doing all within his power to ensure a better life for those he cared about. His generosity really held no bounds and all that knew him can attest to it. We in the Henson family will grieve the loss of the physical presence of our loved one, but he will live on in our minds because we all know that heroes never die. Surviving are his four boys, Scott (Lisa), Shawn, Rocky (Tammy) and Ryan Henson; his sister, Donna Jones; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other friends, family and pets. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Henson Revetta; and a brother, Harold “Budd” Henson. A small, private, family-only service was held at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Comments / 0