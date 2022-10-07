Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center hosts ‘An Evening with Fran Lebowitz’
A well-known American author visited a local university on Thursday.
An evening with Fran Lebowitz took place at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.Eerie Horror Fest kicks off with ‘Nosferatu’ screening
Lebowitz is known for her witty commentary on current events. She has worked with director Martin Scorsese multiple times, most recently on a Netflix documentary series called “Pretend it’s a City,” which was nominated for an Emmy in 2021.
Lebowitz’s most current book is titled “The Fran Lebowitz Reader.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0