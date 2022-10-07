ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center hosts ‘An Evening with Fran Lebowitz’

By Jordana Elder
 3 days ago

A well-known American author visited a local university on Thursday.

An evening with Fran Lebowitz took place at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.

Eerie Horror Fest kicks off with ‘Nosferatu’ screening

Lebowitz is known for her witty commentary on current events. She has worked with director Martin Scorsese multiple times, most recently on a Netflix documentary series called “Pretend it’s a City,” which was nominated for an Emmy in 2021.

Lebowitz’s most current book is titled “The Fran Lebowitz Reader.”

