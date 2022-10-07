Look Back At Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 13-Year Marriage As Divorce Teeters On The Horizon — Photos

mega

There's been some trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen , who have reportedly hired divorce lawyers in an attempt to save themselves from their crumbling marriage .

The NFL football star and the Brazilian model share two children, Benjamin , 12, and Vivian , 9, and have seemingly "grown apart" despite questionable rumors regarding infidelity or Brady's commitment to continue his football career.

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail , who gets what and what the finances will be," an insider spilled. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now."

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the source continued.

Brady even spoke up about his difficulties after he missed 11 days of training back in August.

"Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he stated. "There’s a lot of s**t going on , so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process."

Keep scrolling to view the attractive couple's relationship over the last 13 years!

2009 mega

The star-studded pair exchanged their vows on February 26, 2009, at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif., and celebrated with a larger ceremony in Costa Rica later that same year .

GISELE BÜNDCHEN DITCHES WEDDING RING WHILE OUT IN MIAMI WITH HER & TOM BRADY'S KIDS

2010 mega

Brady and Bündchen welcomed their first child together on December 8, 2009.

2013 mega

The fan-favorite pair became a family-of-four when they welcomed their daughter on December 5, 2012.

WILL TOM BRADY & KIM KARDASHIAN BE HOLLYWOOD'S NEW POWER COUPLE? HERE ARE THE ODDS FOR WHO THE ATHLETE COULD DATE NEXT

2017 mega

As OK! previously reported , Brady and Bündchen hit a rough patch after the quarterback allegedly wanted footballs deflated during the NFL playoffs in 2015.

“Tom thinks it’s only a threat,” said an insider at the time after rumors circulated that the bombshell spoke with divorce lawyers. “But this is definitely a rough patch. Things are very tense right now.”

2019 mega

Despite dents in their marriage throughout the years, the highest-paid model took to Instagram in February 2019 to recognize their decade-long commitment to one another.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” wrote Bündchen in a sweet Instagram tribute at the time. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy , but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!”