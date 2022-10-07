ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP

Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
MUSIC
rolling out

DJ Cassidy delivers the grand finale of ‘Pass the Mic’

For the last two years celebrity DJ Cassidy has brought back some of the greatest legends to sing or perform their iconic songs virtually for fans to enjoy. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a lockdown worldwide which left people stuck in their homes for months. Even when it was considered safe to go back outside, most people did not feel comfortable attending concerts, clubs, or even restaurants. This resulted in people finding entertainment through virtually streamed shows, such as “Pass The Mic.”
CELEBRITIES
Jamila Woods
Kaytranada
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment
Anime
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

