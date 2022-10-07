ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWp5j_0iPT0TRJ00

It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray.

KIRO 7 is a media partner of the Debate Coalition, and we have been pressing Murray on her pending commitment for an upcoming debate in Seattle.

In a statement Thursday, the coalition said that it “asked for a commitment from the Murray campaign by the end of day yesterday, Oct. 5, and did not get a response.”

KIRO 7′s Graham Johnson caught up with Murray during an event with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Johnson asked, “What’s the holdup? Why is it taking so long?”

She replied, “We are working to get the folks who are putting it together to have the details done before we announce anything. So I want to wait until they do that.”

Graham asked, “So there absolutely will be two debates?”

She replied, “Well, we’re working on the details on the second one. I’ll have to have my campaign staff because I’ve been on the road, I haven’t had a chance to talk to them today.”

Murray and Smiley do have one debate set with the coalition in Spokane, but historically larger races have had two debates with the coalition.

Last week, Smiley said they had pushed back the proposed debates from early October to late October.

“I’m very disappointed that the debate is after ballots drop, but of course, I will be there,” Smiley said.

Graham asked Smiley, “Are you pretty confident that this second debate will come together?”

She replied, “I have no idea. I know I will be there, and there could potentially be an empty chair sitting there.”

The Debate Coalition said Thursday that Murray’s campaign may be finalizing a second debate with a different outside group.

Murray’s campaign isn’t the only one that has not committed to a debate. The coalition had to cancel its planned Secretary of State debate after it could not reach an agreement with current Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 232

AP_001803.079afd77c27a4061af052b03c6c59070.0007
2d ago

Honestly, what can she run on or debate after 30yrs in office 🤷‍♂️ That said, if she can’t debate - which is like you and I having to apply for a job and going to an interview, we can’t just say NO and expect to get hired- she shouldn’t get the JOB (re-elected…period). WTH are these officials thinking I just can’t fathom what goes through their heads sometimes. 🙄 We as the people of this country ought be more stringent and cognizant of our elected public officials and hold them accountable as they’re not private sector employees.

Reply(7)
80
Michael Petrov
2d ago

Of course she won’t…..she fully expects to glide to reelection because Washington is infested with enough halfwit democrats in Western Washington that she doesn’t have to answer questions.

Reply(15)
67
Wi Li
2d ago

Democraps don't want a debate because they would have to answer for what they have done and were the money 🤑 went. remember it's time to put the blue's behind us and vote RED this November 😉

Reply
52
Related
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate faced Seahawks legal threat years after team honored hero husband

A Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Washington faced a lawsuit from the Seattle Seahawks for using the team’s corporate logo in one of her campaign advertisements. Tiffany Smiley’s "Gameday" ad ran in early September illustrating how President Biden and her opponent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray have hurt families with rising costs at the grocery store for everyday food items like hot dogs and eggs.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Local#Election Federal#The Debate Coalition#Transportation
The Hill

House Republican defends Tuberville over reparations remark

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) after the senator said Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”. Bacon told guest host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he “wouldn’t say it the same way” but that politicians should be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Outsider.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
OREGON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Second WA Senate debate remains unconfirmed; secretary of state debate canceled

A second debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, remains unconfirmed after Murray's campaign did not commit by a Wednesday deadline, the Washington State Debate Coalition said Thursday. And a debate between Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
135K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy