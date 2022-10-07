Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
CNET
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
Everything to Know About Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series ‘The Midnight Club’
A killer friendship! Mike Flanagan's horror universe continues to grow with Netflix's The Midnight Club. "A group of seven close terminally ill young adults resides in the Rotterdam Home hospice run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories," a synopsis of the upcoming series reads. "One […]
Digital Trends
Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem
There was a period in the 1960s when Marvel Comics ruled the world of monsters. Series like Tales to Astonish and Journey Into Mystery introduced readers to one terrifying — and typically, giant-sized — creature after another, years before Marvel turned its full attention to superhero stories. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Midnight Club’: Natsuki’s Story Explained
Each night in 'The Midnight Club,' the group gathers to tell scary stories. Here's what Natsuki's story really means.
Terrifier, I Barely Knew ‘Er- Unrated Demon Ghost Clown Movie Showing 3 Nights Only at Studio City Mesa
The year was 2011. An up-and-coming writer/director named Damien Leone had been a fan of horror movies his entire life. He grew up dreaming of creating a horror film of his own. But, after growing up with the likes of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Vorhees, Leon knew that the easiest way to make a successful horror movie was to create a terrifying villain.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: Who Is Sauron? All Suspects Ranked
There's just one episode left in season one of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the elusive villain Sauron is STILL not officially on the table as a character. Hinted at since the opening minutes of the series, the hunt for the character has largely been a huge part of the first season's storyline, and we could very well be headed for a season finale reveal. Knowing there's just one episode left in the show however our investigation into who the real Sauron is has taken a major turn after the latest episode. Check out our list of suspects for the big bad below. Spoilers for all six episodes follow!
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Popculture
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
Polygon
Netflix’s The Midnight Club might convert a new generation into horror buffs
In the mid 1990s, America’s children were gripped by Goosebumps fever. These entry-level horror novels by R.L. Stine, never more than about 150 pages in length, were notorious for their textual jump-scares, their cliffhanger chapter endings that suggested the horrific only to be punctured by mundanity on the following page, and their overall promise of formulaic scares with just enough variation between books to allow for a feeling of discovery each time.
What Time Will ‘The Midnight Club’ Premiere on Netflix?
What if you could turn the ghost stories you tell your friends into reality? That idea rests at the center of The Midnight Club, Netflix’s new horror series packed with scary stories to tell in the dark. And it’s premiering just in time for the spookiest season of the year.
‘The Midnight Club’ on Netflix: Breaking Down That Final Twist
All of the spooky stories in Netflix’s The Midnight Club may have ended, but there’s still more to this series. This young-adult thriller’s final episode revealed the truth behind its central cult, saw two of its characters grow up a lot in a short amount of time, and dropped a couple of major cliffhangers. If Netflix is open to a Season 2, there is absolutely potential there.
The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone Calls Similarities Between Mike Flanagan Roles "Surface Level"
Watch: The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series. Similar does not mean the same. At least, that's what The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone wants fans to remember as they watch her second foray into Mike Flanagan's horror universe. The actress, who joined the filmmaker's go-to troop of players in his 2021 religiously-charged horror drama Midnight Mass, acknowledged to E! News that she spoke with Mike about the similarities between Midnight Mass' Leeza and The Midnight Club's Sandra, both of whom are devoutly religious.
Photographer uses AI to imagine how dead famous people would look today
Using AI technology and photo editing software, Turkish photographer imagines what celebrities would look like today
The Midnight Club: 8 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Show
The Midnight Club is Netflix's latest horror series from Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, and here's what viewers should know before watching.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Breaks Down SPOILER's Heartbreaking Final Scene
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of House of the Dragon... The eighth episode of House of the Dragon's first season might turn out to be its most important. "The Lord of the Tides" ended with the the most significant event of the series so far, as fans saw King Viserys Targaryen take his final breath. Now, the game of thrones can actually begin for House of the Dragon, so to speak.
Mike Flanagan Is Netflix’s Horror King
Truly all that you want during the spookiest season of the year is bunch of scary stories. That’s exactly what The Midnight Club delivers, a drama about a group of terminally ill teens who cope with their mortality with horrific stories to tell in the dark. But Netflix‘s latest thriller is more than just a seasonal good time. With this young adult series, creator and executive producer Mike Flanagan has once again proven that he’s Netflix’s king of Halloween. Flanagan’s relationship as one of Netflix’s golden creators started before he ever explicitly directed or wrote anything for the streaming giant. In...
Comments / 0