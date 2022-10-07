There's just one episode left in season one of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the elusive villain Sauron is STILL not officially on the table as a character. Hinted at since the opening minutes of the series, the hunt for the character has largely been a huge part of the first season's storyline, and we could very well be headed for a season finale reveal. Knowing there's just one episode left in the show however our investigation into who the real Sauron is has taken a major turn after the latest episode. Check out our list of suspects for the big bad below. Spoilers for all six episodes follow!

