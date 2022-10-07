Council to meet with planning board about rezoning request

A joint meeting of the City Council and the Planning Board is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chamber to discuss a rezoning request in connection with a plumbing contractor wanting to open a retail location in the 7100 block of Hunter Hill Road in the northwestern part of the city adjacent to the Spring Garden subdivision.

The Planning Board forwarded the item to the council with a recommendation of denial of rezoning and the council, in a regular meeting on Sept. 26, opted for the joint meeting.

City Attorney Jep Rose made clear that when the council goes against the recommendation of the Planning Board, there needs to be a joint meeting of the council and the Planning Board to discuss the item.

The request is to rezone more than 7.8 acres of land from medium-density multifamily residential to office and institutional, which allows for businesses such as bed and breakfast establishments, medical offices and restaurants.

The Planning Board declined to recommend rezoning because the municipal land development code does not list Hunter Hill as one of the corridors intended for office and institutional mixed-use development and because rezoning of the site would cause an increase in the density of usage in the immediate area.

The Planning Board also declined to recommend rezoning because the request did not comply with the municipality’s comprehensive plan for smart growth — that is, controlling urban sprawl.

The plumbing contractor, Anthony Ray Richardson, appeared at the Sept. 26 council regular meeting and told the council his plan is for retail space in maybe a 2,500-square-foot building from which to sell parts and provide service.

Richardson also said he wants to be able to live on the property and conduct business. He said he would have very few items outside the building and would have a large enough fence around the property so as not to interfere with the subdivision.

Under questioning from Councilman Reuben Blackwell, Richardson said he would mainly be dealing with contractors, with business hours mainly being from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and not a large number of people going in and out every week. Richardson also said parking spaces would be in front of the location.

Richardson said there are possibly five neighbors abutting the property and said when he spoke to them none of them told him they had any issue with his plan.

Councilman T.J. Walker said he noticed the part of the Planning Board’s reason against the recommendation being based on the comprehensive plan, which dates back to 2003. Walker suggested looking at updating the plan.

Councilman Andre Knight made clear he deduced Richardson’s plan is for a small business with people coming to purchase parts for plumbing and would not affect the community.

“And when you look at this entire area, eventually it’s going to be totally commercial,” Knight said.

Councilman Lige Daughtridge posed questions to City Development Services Director Will Deaton, including whether notice about a proposed rezoning is sent to the people who actually live in abutting residences or to the owners of those abutting residences.

Deaton said the notice is sent to the address of record as specified in the municipal geographic information system and made clear in that case the notice may be sent to the owner, who may not be residing there.

When Daughtridge asked whether the people who live in those abutting residences might not be aware this is going on, Deaton said, “That is always a potential, yes.”

After Rose provided the council with his legal advice, Daughtridge made a motion to refer the matter back to the Planning Board.

Daughtridge’s motion included sending notices to the people who live in the abutting residences in addition to the owners of the abutting properties.

Blackwell seconded the motion, but Knight first wanted to know from Deaton when his office sends out notices whether those notices typically go to the owners of the abutting properties.

“That is the legal requirement, yes, sir,” Deaton said.

“And you follow the legal requirement?” Knight asked.

“That is correct,” Deaton said.

“So I think you should stick with the legal requirement,” Knight told Deaton.

Knight made clear if Daughtridge wants to distribute some flyers to people living adjacent to Richardson’s proposed business, then he could do so.

“But I don’t think staff needs to be doing something that you haven’t done before if you met the legal requirements,” Knight told Deaton.

Blackwell said that while he seconded Daughtridge’s motion, he was about to make the same comments as Knight.

“I believe there’s some subtleties that the Planning Board was not aware of” and he agrees with Walker that there needs to be some reconsideration of the comprehensive plan because development has changed, he said.

Blackwell also noted the council has approved numerous proposals without knowing any of the development possibilities.

Daughtridge said, “There’s concerns that people that rent properties do not have the same information that the owners of these properties do. So I find it a little interesting and — and shocking that now there’s disagreement to that. So you can’t have it both ways.”

Daughtridge emphasized being an advocate of transparency and for everyone in Rocky Mount being aware of what is going on in the city, regardless of where they live.

“And so I just, again, find it shocking that now there’s concern with spending 68 cents when we send Christmas cards, you know, to constituents,” Daughtridge said.

Daughtridge amended his motion to remove the part about mailing the flyers, but he made clear he would like to receive the wording from Deaton’s office so he can deliver or mail the flyers himself. Blackwell kept his second in place.

Councilman Tom Harris said, “I, too, look forward to a joint meeting with the Planning Board, but I hope that we are not doing something for a specific property and then opening ourselves up to future requests in other areas of the city of a similar-type nature.”

Harris more specifically made clear he does not want to open up a Pandora’s Box — that is, cause a lot of problems to appear that did not exist.

Knight said he believes a Pandora’s Box was opened wide a long time ago and that depending on who one is, one gets what one wants in the city.

Knight asked Richardson to stand and told him, “Now, if you’ve got somebody campaigning against you, you get you some flyers and you knock on some doors and you sell your vision.

“If you want it bad enough, go out there and convince people that you are an honest, decent person with this property in what you want to do,” Knight also told him.