Rocky Mount, NC

'Blithe Spirit' opens tonight at Imperial Centre

By By NANCY WEST-BRAKE Telegram Correspondent
 3 days ago

The comedic play “Blithe Spirit,” written by Noel Coward and directed by Katherine Bortner, opens tonight at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences.

The play is scheduled to run for two weekends.

“The play is a community theatre standard, known from Broadway and West End,” Theatre Director Robert Reid Goodson said.

It has also had at least three film iterations, most recently with a 2020 release starring, among others, Dame Judi Dench as Madame Arcati.

“Blithe Spirit,” set in the 1930s, “highlights the socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. What happens is a comedy of errors when his first wife, Elvira, is brought back and only Charles can see her,” Goodson said.

Complicating matters further is that Charles has since remarried and his current wife, Ruth, becomes jealous of the overbearing Elvira.

Seventeen people auditioned for the seven parts in the play, with six of the seven awarded to seasoned actors such as Jeff Dodson as Charles Condomine, Tammy Reason as Ruth Condomine, Kimberly Patterson as Elvira Condomine, Nicole Bellamy as Madame Arcati, Michael Travis Reed as Dr. Bradman and Keylea Nicole as Mrs. Bradman. Dana Pipper will be making her theatrical debut as Edith.

Goodson said that all the actors were required to speak with British accents and that Bortner served as dialect coach.

“The hardest part of any show is to keep character, especially if you have to ad-lib,” Goodson said. “It’s hard enough to keep words and actions period appropriate but adding in dialogue is another challenge that actors must overcome.

“They have worked extremely hard to bring this beloved theatrical classic to the Rocky Mount community,” he added.

Bortner also served as costume director, personally making the women's 1930s-period dresses. The men’s costumes were taken from stock, while the accessories, Goodson said, are a mix of personal items with items taken from the theatre’s collection.

Crew members for “Blithe Spirit” include Azurae DuBose as stage manager, Allison Bake as assistant stage manager, Will Stacy as technical director and Goodson, who is serving as stage technician.

“Blithe Spirit” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Oct. 14 and 15. Two matinees are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 16.

#Musical Theater
Rocky Mount, NC
