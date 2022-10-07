Read full article on original website
Spotify Cancels 11 Podcasts, Trims Jobs
Spotify is canceling 11 of its original podcasts a move that will reportedly lead the streaming audio platform to lay off less than 5% of its staff in that category. As Tech Crunch reported Thursday (Oct. 6), the decision will affect the studios Parcast and Gimlet, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Some staff will be reassigned to other podcasts, the report said.
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
teslarati.com
PayPal tells Teslarati it’s not fining users $2,500 for spreading misinformation
PayPal confirmed with Teslarati that it is not fining people for misinformation in an email to Teslarati. We recently reported on Elon Musk’s agreement with PayPal’s former president, David Marcus, who said in a Tweet that PayPal’s Accepted User Policy went against everything he believed in. Teslarati...
dailyhodl.com
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
Radio Ink
Tech Examined In New Podcast
“Hard Fork” is a new podcast from The New York Times, explores stories from the wild frontier of tech. Two veteran tech journalists Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss the latest stories in the world of tech and business. “The tech industry we’ve both covered for more than a...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk agrees with fmr president of PayPal on PayPal’s drastic move
Update, a Paypal spokesperson told Teslarati in an email:. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language. Ye’s Twitter account is still active but he can’t post until the suspension ends, after an unspecified period.
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
A Recession Creates Opportunity for Creatives
One of the few things that accelerates during an economic downturn is content, which means that for creative professionals, this is not a negative, but an invitation.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk buying Twitter after all, the ‘next Mark Zuckerberg’ and fare thee well, Stadia
Want it in your inbox? Get it here. Stadia’s death: Devin opined on the recent Stadia shutdown, saying the shocking demise of the gaming service was the fault of one entity alone: Google. He writes: “No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products.”
A new doc about the first crypto company to IPO
The new documentary about the U.S.'s leading crypto exchange is called COIN, but they might as well have called it BRIAN, after its chief executive. Why it matters: Coinbase has taken the vanguard of the crypto industry in the public imagination (much as Facebook is synonymous with social media). COIN — which is also its ticker symbol — appears to be its effort to get out in front of the criticism that has come with that position.
marktechpost.com
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Youtube Channels to Subscribe in 2022
Building predictive models is the main objective of machine learning (ML), a profession that combines statistics and software development. The world has undergone a rapid transition thanks to machine learning. We need to understand how to interpret the data and draw conclusions because it is expanding exponentially. We must constantly...
boundingintocrypto.com
Ethereum turns 5 🎂 | Ethereum Foundation Blog
Five years ago today, Ethereum’s genesis block marked the official network launch. Today, most members of the community spend their time thinking about all of the work that’s left to be done, but it’s also important to recognize on this fifth anniversary of Ethereum’s launch just how unbelievably far we have all come, what a wild adventure every twist and turn has been, and how much all of us (and the technology) have grown.
Apple Co-Founder Takes Swipe At Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Over Cost Cuts, Citing His Personal 'Sacrifice'
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak recounted a personal experience on Wednesday while taking a dig at Meta Platforms Inc META, the social networking goliath headed by Mark Zuckerberg. What Happened: Wozniak, who founded Apple together with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976, tweeted that when COVID-19 prevented his...
