PYMNTS

Spotify Cancels 11 Podcasts, Trims Jobs

Spotify is canceling 11 of its original podcasts a move that will reportedly lead the streaming audio platform to lay off less than 5% of its staff in that category. As Tech Crunch reported Thursday (Oct. 6), the decision will affect the studios Parcast and Gimlet, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Some staff will be reassigned to other podcasts, the report said.
dailyhodl.com

DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain

The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
Radio Ink

Tech Examined In New Podcast

“Hard Fork” is a new podcast from The New York Times, explores stories from the wild frontier of tech. Two veteran tech journalists Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss the latest stories in the world of tech and business. “The tech industry we’ve both covered for more than a...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk agrees with fmr president of PayPal on PayPal’s drastic move

Update, a Paypal spokesperson told Teslarati in an email:. “An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused.”
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk buying Twitter after all, the ‘next Mark Zuckerberg’ and fare thee well, Stadia

Want it in your inbox? Get it here. Stadia’s death: Devin opined on the recent Stadia shutdown, saying the shocking demise of the gaming service was the fault of one entity alone: Google. He writes: “No one trusts Google. It has exhibited such poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that at this point, people are wary of investing in even its more popular products.”
Axios

A new doc about the first crypto company to IPO

The new documentary about the U.S.'s leading crypto exchange is called COIN, but they might as well have called it BRIAN, after its chief executive. Why it matters: Coinbase has taken the vanguard of the crypto industry in the public imagination (much as Facebook is synonymous with social media). COIN — which is also its ticker symbol — appears to be its effort to get out in front of the criticism that has come with that position.
marktechpost.com

Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Youtube Channels to Subscribe in 2022

Building predictive models is the main objective of machine learning (ML), a profession that combines statistics and software development. The world has undergone a rapid transition thanks to machine learning. We need to understand how to interpret the data and draw conclusions because it is expanding exponentially. We must constantly...
boundingintocrypto.com

Ethereum turns 5 🎂 | Ethereum Foundation Blog

Five years ago today, Ethereum’s genesis block marked the official network launch. Today, most members of the community spend their time thinking about all of the work that’s left to be done, but it’s also important to recognize on this fifth anniversary of Ethereum’s launch just how unbelievably far we have all come, what a wild adventure every twist and turn has been, and how much all of us (and the technology) have grown.
