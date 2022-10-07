Read full article on original website
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – The post 13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train appeared...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
50 Things To Do Alone in New York City: Solo Travel in New York City
The things to do alone in New York City are great if you’re by yourself. Solo travel in New York City is very fun because of that!. You are reading: Things to do in nyc today alone | 50 Things To Do Alone in New York City: Solo Travel in New York City.
South Brooklyn Community Celebrates Future Opening of New Hospital Named After Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ginsburg Family Helps Unveil Bronze Statue of Former US Supreme Court Justice. Built with $923 million from FEMA after Superstorm Sandy damage to Coney Island Hospital, the new hospital is designed to withstand a major storm, features flood-resilient elevated Emergency Department. First new public hospital in New York City in...
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy
The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Salvation Army Sells Brooklyn Rehabilitation Center for $43M
The Salvation Army made a pretty penny with a $42.6 million sale of its shuttered addiction rehabilitation center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The charity sold the 13-story center for men experiencing homelessness or suffering from addiction at 62 Hanson Place and the adjacent empty lot at 68 Hanson Place to Slate Property Group, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The deal closed Sept. 30, according to property records made public Friday.
Columbus Day garbage collection: NYC Sanitation Department announces holiday trash pickup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sanitation Department (DSNY) said it would conduct trash collection Monday through a continuation of its pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program that provides additional service on typical off-days. Residents who normally have their trash removed Monday can put their material at the curb...
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City
NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.
Shocking NYC attacks caught on video
NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
