Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol

A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy

The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
shelterforce.org

The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op

Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Salvation Army Sells Brooklyn Rehabilitation Center for $43M

The Salvation Army made a pretty penny with a $42.6 million sale of its shuttered addiction rehabilitation center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The charity sold the 13-story center for men experiencing homelessness or suffering from addiction at 62 Hanson Place and the adjacent empty lot at 68 Hanson Place to Slate Property Group, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The deal closed Sept. 30, according to property records made public Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City

NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Shocking NYC attacks caught on video

NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

