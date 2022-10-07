Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
myburbank.com
Kiwanis Club of Burbank Holds Annual Family Fun Day and Golf Ball Drop
Burbank Kiwanis volunteers have planned a Family Fun Day fundraising event. Interactive activity booths have been planned by many local groups and businesses, the Road Kings will be displaying their beautiful cars, and attendees can enjoy food, games and live entertainment for the whole family!. The Kiwanis Club of Burbank...
myburbank.com
Burbank Coordinating Council Announces Annual Gala
Join Burbank Coordinating Council for a night under the stars honoring, Sandra Thompson, a devoted member of the Burbank Community who has served for many years through her various nonprofit organizations including BCC, while enjoying a delicious dinner, watching entertainment, and helping raise funds for BCC’s Holiday Basket program. BCC serves the financially disadvantaged families of the community by providing two-weeks of non-perishable food items, gift cards for fresh foods, gift items for each member of the household, and other necessities to help our families have a peaceful and happy holiday season.
thelosangelesbeat.com
One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach
Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
myburbank.com
Artist Kevin McCants Unveils “Reflect: Reveal” Collection Of Paintings at Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center
Painter, teacher, and musician Kevin McCants debuted his latest thought-provoking art collection, Reflect: Reveal, at the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 7. A total of 60 striking paintings were included in McCants’ presentation, which will be available for viewing at the art center through Oct. 27. Four separate art series are featured in the collection: Bergdorf Goodman Reflection, Mannequin Portraits, Through the Window Humanity Interrupted, and The Birth of a Reflection Painter. Additionally, McCants displayed numerous paintings of shoes and sketches of Black dancers like ballerina Misty Copeland, which he created in between working on paintings for Reflect: Reveal.
recordpatriot.com
A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Brunch Spots in LA
Breakfast is a meal, brunch is a culture, or so the adage goes. What could be more fun than sharing a meal with friends in the morning…and potentially turning that morning into a long, drawn-out lunch hour plied with plenty of booze and sunshine? But the churn-and-burn culture makes brunch the first service to get scrapped. It’s a lower-margin meal for most restaurants, as price points don’t jump as high on eggs and sandwiches. Plus, ask any server worth their salt when the worst customers come in, and the answer definitely involves bottomless mimosas.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments
Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills plans street festival on South Beverly Drive
South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills will host an evening of dynamic live music and family entertainment during the 5th annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m. The evening will include live musical performances by the “Pop 2000 Tour” featuring Lance Bass of NSYNC, OTown...
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del Rey
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. The original Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del Rey has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
signalscv.com
SCV’s Top Family Hotspots
It’s October and everyone is comfortably settled back into their routines of school and work. However, don’t forget to play, as a family. One of the best reasons to live in the Santa Clarita Valley is the variety of activities available for family fun. Hanging out with other families is a nice bonus, too.
Santa Monica Mirror
Mixed-Use Development Planned for Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica
Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) has made a presentation to the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles regarding their plans for 2025 Wilshire Boulevard. CEI’s plans call for a mixed-use development that would be built on the oddly shaped site on Wilshire near 20th street. The...
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right Now
If you're looking for a new place to take your significant other on a date night, look no further. We've found five of the best restaurants in Long Beach to help you make that special someone feel extra loved.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Developer is Thanked for Work With Horse Trail
It was nice to see a settlement to the Pickwick development. I wanted to personally thank the Developer for his willingness to have a protected horse trail as part of his development plan to keep our equestrian community safe. It should be noted his willingness to provide the trail when I met with him in August 2021, and several times in early 2022 the last meeting was April 13, 2022. At the April 18, 2022 meeting when Council denied the project he mentioned at that meeting he was building a horse trail [in Burbank’s records]. This trail was not added as part of a settlement, he was always willing and we thank him. Christopher Rizzotti and i have been working with Council and Staff as far back as early March to provide an extensive trail [not just around the site] to provide a safe environment for equestrians. We hope this is only the beginning to make a complete safe trail happen.
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time
The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
WATCH: Residents and business owners tell City Hall they’ve had enough
In a new video series produced by WEHO for the People residents and business owners in West Hollywood share stories and grave concerns about their City Council, discussing how they have abandoned their community and implemented policies that now threaten their public safety and economic survival. “The stories shared are...
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon
On Wednesday, October 26, The Hangar will host whiskey samples, appetizers, and live music The post Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Eater
4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles
Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.
beachcomber.news
Passing of Two City Employees Reported
The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
Supermarket News
Take a look inside Bristol Farms’ new food hall concept
Bristol Farms — long loved by Southern California foodies for its specialty groceries and innovative approach to merchandising — has opened a new store that features “an elevated experience with an open, warm and modern environment” — and with a decidedly foodservice twist. It’s the Bristol Farms Newfound Market in the Irvine Spectrum Center, a popular entertainment and shopping destination in Irvine, California.
