‘A lot of waiting, watching and partying while Rome burns’: Confessions of an ad tech exec on the third-party cookie delay

Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MrBeast said he turned down $1 billion deal for his YouTube channel and associated companies
YouTuber MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — said he'd be looking for closer to $10-20 billion to sell.
Facebook says more than 400 apps may be stealing username, password information
Facebook says it has reported over 400 Android and iOS apps designed to steal username and password information.
TechRadar
Shock horror - many top mobile apps secretly collect your data
In news that shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone, most popular mobile applications collect sensitive personal data and share it with third parties, new research has claimed. TechShielder researchers analyzed apps with the most downloads in 2021, sifting through their privacy policies to better understand how they...
Motley Fool
Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet (C shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
How to turn on Google Chrome's dark mode on desktop or mobile devices
To turn on dark mode in Google Chrome, go to Settings on Windows or System Preferences on Mac. On iPhone, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and select Dark in the Appearance section. On Android, go to Settings > Theme and select Dark or System Default. While running your...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Engadget
Meta warns 1 million Facebook users who installed password-stealing apps
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores. In a new report, the company’s security researchers say that in the last year they’ve identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Android Headlines
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022
Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Tech Times
6 Best Google AdSense Alternatives to Monetize Your Blog
Google AdSense was launched in 2003 by the tech giant to facilitate bloggers. It allows webmasters to monetize their websites and generate revenue by running ads. It's the most popular ad program that lets you earn income by capitalizing on your blog traffic. Right now, more than 10 million sites are part of the pay-per-click (PPC) platform. AdSense connects advertisers with the publishers and in return takes a cut from their revenue.
WhatsApp users on fake apps have had their data stolen, Meta says
WhatsApp has been in a race to keep up with Telegram by matching old features and putting out new ones. Among the features currently under development on the widely-used messaging app is the ability to block users from taking screenshots of self-destructing images and videos. But parent company Meta may have some bigger privacy concerns on its plate, based on a lawsuit it has filed against a handful of firms that have developed unofficial WhatsApp clients on Android that were reportedly harvesting sensitive user data.
You can now tell Facebook to stop feeding you posts you hate
Facebook users reportedly can soon better hone their Feeds through the introduction of “show more” and “show less” toggle options within posts. The update comes from Meta’s Newsroom blog earlier today, which details how users can qualify certain content with these two relevancy ratings, as well as how it all works.
How To Tell A Partner Has Hacked Your Phone—The 10 'Warnings' of Spyware
A cyber security company has revealed the ways you can notice if someone has been looking at your messages.
Mark Zuckerberg has pumped millions into Meta's bid to copy popular platforms like Clubhouse, Substack, and Amazon — but has usually failed because of internal debates and clumsy execution
Meta said Tuesday it was shutting down Bulletin, a Substack competitor. Meta has also experimented with imitations of Clubhouse and even Amazon's marketplace. Meta's mixed results show that greater resources don't always merit greater success in tech. Oscar Wilde famously wrote that imitation is the "sincerest form of flattery." Meta...
Comments / 0