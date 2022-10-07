Read full article on original website
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Hot Hot Heat to Reissue Make Up the Breakdown for 20th Anniversary
Hot Hot Heat will reissue their breakthrough album, 2002’s Make Up the Breakdown, on December 2 via Sub Pop. The remastered record will be appended with “Apt. 101” and “Move On,” which previously available as UK B-sides to “Bandages.”. Make Up the Breakdown was...
Phil Elverum Announces Online Songwriting Workshop
Phil Elverum (of Mount Eerie and the Microphones) has announced “Music With Voice,” an online songwriting workshop that’s being presented through School of Song. It’s being taught online via Zoom across four Sundays: October 30, November 6, November 13, and November 20 at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Pacific. Each session will feature a lecture and live Q&A; there will also be weekly song-sharing sessions with peer review. Enrollment costs $120, and a discount is offered to those who sign up with friends. Sign up here, and read his comments on the course below.
Janet Jackson to Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Sixth Album ‘The Velvet Rope’
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her sixth album, The Velvet Rope, Janet Jackson is releasing a Deluxe Edition of the album 25 years to the day of its original release on Oct. 7. Released on Oct. 7, 1997, The Velvet Rope, co-written and produced by Jackson, along with Jimmy...
Collider
Hans Zimmer Live Album Announced Alongside Release Date
Not many people are lucky enough to get to hear great composers live. But, thankfully, two-time Academy Award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer is giving his fans the next best thing, a live album. “Hans Zimmer Live” will be a new double album featuring reimaginings of some of his most iconic scores. The album, which was recorded during Zimmer’s European tour this year, is currently available for preorder and goes on sale on March 3, 2023.
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Shebang
As a composer, Oren Ambarchi tends to think like a drummer. That’s what he started out as, before an encounter with the noise titan Keiji Haino inspired him to pick up the guitar. For the past decade, most of the Australian musician’s solo recordings—which are in fact often densely collaborative affairs—have been headlong tumbles into spirals of texture and groove. The first of these pieces was “Knots,” the 33-minute centerpiece of 2012’s Audience of One: He began by asking drummer Joe Talia to play an extended sequence in the style of legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, then recorded himself in conversation with Talia’s playing, laying down cascades of feedback. Over the years, “Knots”—which he and Talia debuted on the 2011 live album Hit & Run—has continued to unspool, yielding two live albums (one with orchestra) and supplying the flexible backbone of virtually all his longform studio work. Quixotism, Hubris, Simian Angel, and now Shebang have all been modeled after its sprawl.
Kurt Vile Joins Pavement to Perform “Zurich Is Stained”: Watch
Pavement are currently in the midst of their North American reunion tour, and, last night (October 5) in Philadelphia, the band was joined by Kurt Vile to perform the 1992 song “Zurich Is Stained.” Vile took Stephen Malkmus’ place on vocals, with Malkmus stepping back to perform the song on guitar. Video of the occasion was captured by Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings and later posted on Instagram. Check out some more footage below.
Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Never Gonna Change”: Listen
Sharon Van Etten has announced a new deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. It arrives November 11 via Jagjaguwar and it features two previously unreleased songs: “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” The latter track has been shared today—listen to it below.
Hans Zimmer announces new live album and European tour
German film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer will tour Europe throughout May and June
Listen to Thundercat’s Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover From New Tribute Album To the Moon and Back
A new Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is set to drop December 2 via Milan Records, featuring a reworked version of his song “Thousand Knives” by Thundercat. The album also includes new versions of Sakamoto’s songs from Devonté Hynes, the Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian, and more. Check out the full tracklist and Thundercat’s “Thousand Knives” below.
Circuit des Yeux and Claire Rousay Announce New EP, Share Song: Listen
Circuit des Yeux’s Haley Fohr has teamed up with Claire Rousay for a new EP titled Sunset Poem, which features new versions of three songs from the 2021 Circuit des Yeux album -io. They’ve previewed the project with an update of “Sculpting the Exodus,” with the full EP arriving on October 20 via Matador. Check out “Sculpting the Exodus” below. Also below, find Fohr and Rousay in conversation about the new music.
The Will to Live
The Will to Live, the seventh album by New Jersey rock group Titus Andronicus, is now the second Titus Andronicus record you’ll play to get your friends into Titus Andronicus. It’s about time. ’Til now, neophytes had nowhere to go but The Monitor, the band’s 2010 masterpiece, a rock opera about the Civil War as rewarding as it is challenging. (Press play on opener “A More Perfect Union,” and you’ll hear nearly a full minute of Abraham Lincoln before you hear a guitar or a drum.) The band has since veered from excess—2015’s 29-track-long The Most Lamentable Tragedy—to economy—2019’s An Obelisk, which didn’t clear 40 minutes. The Will to Live manages a balance between these poles. It is an easy, thoroughly enjoyable sell, abounding in the band’s signature blend of grit and gratitude.
Liturgy Announce New Album 93696, Share Title Track: Listen
Brooklyn-based experimental metal group Liturgy have announced a new album. 93696 follows their 2020 full-length Origin of the Alimonies. The new LP arrives March 24 via Thrill Jockey. Today, Liturgy have shared the record’s title track, as well as a four-song mini-album titled As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time. Listen to those below, and check out the tracklist for 93696.
Billboard
Gorillaz Return to Alternative Airplay Top 10 With ‘Cracker Island’
For the first time since 2006, Gorillaz have a top 10 song on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. “Cracker Island,” the Thundercat-featuring lead single from the Damon Albarn-led band’s upcoming album of the same name, jumps from No. 12 to No. 8 on the ranking dated Oct. 8.
King Crimson announce physical release for new documentary
In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson at 50 will be available on Blu-ray and eight disc box set
Austin City Limits 2022 Hulu Livestream Schedule & Details Announced
The 2022 edition of Austin City Limits Music Festival will stream this weekend on Hulu. The schedule includes Cassandra Jenkins, Jazmine Sullivan, the Chicks, Big Boi, the War on Drugs, Flume, Larry June, Muna, Spoon, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Morby, Nation of Language, James Blake, Omar Apollo, Slayyyter, Samia, Manchester Orchestra, Dehd, Bia, 6lack, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, and more. Check out the streaming schedule below.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Alvvays, Gilla Band, Sorry, Daphni, Open Mike Eagle, Courtney Marie Andrews, Macula Dog, Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, and Shabason & Krgovich. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Pitchfork
