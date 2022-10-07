ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen

Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen

Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Listen to Thundercat’s Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover From New Tribute Album To the Moon and Back

A new Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is set to drop December 2 via Milan Records, featuring a reworked version of his song “Thousand Knives” by Thundercat. The album also includes new versions of Sakamoto’s songs from Devonté Hynes, the Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian, and more. Check out the full tracklist and Thundercat’s “Thousand Knives” below.
Carly Rae Jepsen
Rufus Wainwright
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL

Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Never Gonna Change”: Listen

Sharon Van Etten has announced a new deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. It arrives November 11 via Jagjaguwar and it features two previously unreleased songs: “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” The latter track has been shared today—listen to it below.
Oso Oso Shares New Song “De Facto”: Listen

Oso Oso has shared a new single, “De Facto.” It’s the first material from Long Island’s Jade Lilitri since he dropped Sore Thumb in March. Check out “De Facto” below. Lilitri wrote and performed “De Facto,” which also features Jordan Krimston on drums. The...
Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue With Previously Unreleased Demos

Sigur Rós have announced a new reissue of ( ) to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. The new album is out digitally on October 28, and will be available in physical formats on November 25. The new edition—remastered by engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound—includes B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Below, listen to a studio version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”).
Liturgy Announce New Album 93696, Share Title Track: Listen

Brooklyn-based experimental metal group Liturgy have announced a new album. 93696 follows their 2020 full-length Origin of the Alimonies. The new LP arrives March 24 via Thrill Jockey. Today, Liturgy have shared the record’s title track, as well as a four-song mini-album titled As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time. Listen to those below, and check out the tracklist for 93696.
Listen to Baby Osama’s “RX Baby”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Baby Osama’s fluttering, pitched-up croons are soothing even if her lyrics are extremely melancholic. According to her SoundCloud page, she is based in Manhattan, and has been uploading short, melodic tunes for a while now. “RX Baby” is one of several songs she has dropped in the last week, and it’s addictive. She warbles about death and drugs—“I don’t wanna be dead, I just wanna feel alive”—but the song has a hopeful edge to it. Maybe it’s because the beat is so dreamy or her voice is so sweet. Whatever the cause, it’s hypnotic.
Listen to Scott Weiland’s cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been shared online. Check it out below. The rendition, which comes three decades after Weiland’s band Stone Temple Pilots released their debut album ‘Core’, will also be part of Weiland’s expanded version of his 2011 album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – set for release ON November 4.
Shebang

As a composer, Oren Ambarchi tends to think like a drummer. That’s what he started out as, before an encounter with the noise titan Keiji Haino inspired him to pick up the guitar. For the past decade, most of the Australian musician’s solo recordings—which are in fact often densely collaborative affairs—have been headlong tumbles into spirals of texture and groove. The first of these pieces was “Knots,” the 33-minute centerpiece of 2012’s Audience of One: He began by asking drummer Joe Talia to play an extended sequence in the style of legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, then recorded himself in conversation with Talia’s playing, laying down cascades of feedback. Over the years, “Knots”—which he and Talia debuted on the 2011 live album Hit & Run—has continued to unspool, yielding two live albums (one with orchestra) and supplying the flexible backbone of virtually all his longform studio work. Quixotism, Hubris, Simian Angel, and now Shebang have all been modeled after its sprawl.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on Kimmel: Watch

Phoenix were the musical guests on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band played the title track from the forthcoming album Alpha Zulu. Watch Phoenix’s performance below. Alpha Zulu is out November 4. In addition to “Alpha Zulu,” the band has released “Tonight,” a collaborative single with...
