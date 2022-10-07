Read full article on original website
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Listen to Thundercat’s Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover From New Tribute Album To the Moon and Back
A new Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is set to drop December 2 via Milan Records, featuring a reworked version of his song “Thousand Knives” by Thundercat. The album also includes new versions of Sakamoto’s songs from Devonté Hynes, the Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian, and more. Check out the full tracklist and Thundercat’s “Thousand Knives” below.
Christine McVie Admits She and John McVie ‘Might Still Be Together’ If She Hadn’t Joined Fleetwood Mac
Keyboardist Christine McVie once admitted she and bassist John McVie “might still be together” if she had not joined Fleetwood Mac.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Who the ‘Great Dark Wing’ Is in The Fleetwood Mac Song ‘Sara’
Stevie Nicks shared who she called the “great dark wing” in the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara.”
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Never Gonna Change”: Listen
Sharon Van Etten has announced a new deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. It arrives November 11 via Jagjaguwar and it features two previously unreleased songs: “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” The latter track has been shared today—listen to it below.
Oso Oso Shares New Song “De Facto”: Listen
Oso Oso has shared a new single, “De Facto.” It’s the first material from Long Island’s Jade Lilitri since he dropped Sore Thumb in March. Check out “De Facto” below. Lilitri wrote and performed “De Facto,” which also features Jordan Krimston on drums. The...
Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue With Previously Unreleased Demos
Sigur Rós have announced a new reissue of ( ) to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. The new album is out digitally on October 28, and will be available in physical formats on November 25. The new edition—remastered by engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound—includes B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Below, listen to a studio version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”).
Open Mike Eagle Shares Madlib-Produced New Song “Circuit City”: Listen
Open Mike Eagle has released a new single called “Circuit City.” The Madlib-produced track is set to appear on his upcoming project, Component Systems With the Auto Reverse, and includes guest verses from Video Dave and Still Rift. Check out “Circuit City” below. Component Systems With...
Liturgy Announce New Album 93696, Share Title Track: Listen
Brooklyn-based experimental metal group Liturgy have announced a new album. 93696 follows their 2020 full-length Origin of the Alimonies. The new LP arrives March 24 via Thrill Jockey. Today, Liturgy have shared the record’s title track, as well as a four-song mini-album titled As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time. Listen to those below, and check out the tracklist for 93696.
Iggy Pop Covers Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker”: Listen
Iggy Pop has released his cover of Leonard Cohen’s 2016 single “You Want It Darker.” It’ll appear on Blue Note Records’ collection of Cohen covers, Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen. Listen to the new song below. Cohen released “You Want It Darker”...
Listen to Baby Osama’s “RX Baby”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Baby Osama’s fluttering, pitched-up croons are soothing even if her lyrics are extremely melancholic. According to her SoundCloud page, she is based in Manhattan, and has been uploading short, melodic tunes for a while now. “RX Baby” is one of several songs she has dropped in the last week, and it’s addictive. She warbles about death and drugs—“I don’t wanna be dead, I just wanna feel alive”—but the song has a hopeful edge to it. Maybe it’s because the beat is so dreamy or her voice is so sweet. Whatever the cause, it’s hypnotic.
NME
Listen to Scott Weiland’s cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’
Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been shared online. Check it out below. The rendition, which comes three decades after Weiland’s band Stone Temple Pilots released their debut album ‘Core’, will also be part of Weiland’s expanded version of his 2011 album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – set for release ON November 4.
Shebang
As a composer, Oren Ambarchi tends to think like a drummer. That’s what he started out as, before an encounter with the noise titan Keiji Haino inspired him to pick up the guitar. For the past decade, most of the Australian musician’s solo recordings—which are in fact often densely collaborative affairs—have been headlong tumbles into spirals of texture and groove. The first of these pieces was “Knots,” the 33-minute centerpiece of 2012’s Audience of One: He began by asking drummer Joe Talia to play an extended sequence in the style of legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, then recorded himself in conversation with Talia’s playing, laying down cascades of feedback. Over the years, “Knots”—which he and Talia debuted on the 2011 live album Hit & Run—has continued to unspool, yielding two live albums (one with orchestra) and supplying the flexible backbone of virtually all his longform studio work. Quixotism, Hubris, Simian Angel, and now Shebang have all been modeled after its sprawl.
The Classic Soul Songs Bruce Springsteen Covers on His New Album
At age 73, decades deep into one of rock's most storied careers, Bruce Springsteen doesn't need to experiment. But he made a point of pushing himself — by highlighting his vocals above all else — on his upcoming LP of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive. "I decided...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Phoenix Perform “Alpha Zulu” on Kimmel: Watch
Phoenix were the musical guests on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band played the title track from the forthcoming album Alpha Zulu. Watch Phoenix’s performance below. Alpha Zulu is out November 4. In addition to “Alpha Zulu,” the band has released “Tonight,” a collaborative single with...
Pitchfork
