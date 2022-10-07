The Monongahela police officer who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in July was justified in doing so, according to Washington County’s district attorney. Representatives from Pennsylvania State Police and Monongahela police Chief Kevin Harris joined District Attorney Jason Walsh and Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco Friday morning for a press conference at the DA’s office to talk about the state police investigation of the officer-involved shooting, including the coroner’s findings related to the July 24 death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO