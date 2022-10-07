ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River

The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
HARMONY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blight
monvalleyindependent.com

DA rules police shooting was justified

The Monongahela police officer who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in July was justified in doing so, according to Washington County’s district attorney. Representatives from Pennsylvania State Police and Monongahela police Chief Kevin Harris joined District Attorney Jason Walsh and Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco Friday morning for a press conference at the DA’s office to talk about the state police investigation of the officer-involved shooting, including the coroner’s findings related to the July 24 death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett.
MONONGAHELA, PA
CBS News

Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

After teacher assault, Pittsburgh's Oliver Citywide Academy to implement new safety measures

Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy will roll out enhanced safety measures after a student assaulted a teacher at the school in September. The school will provide two-way radios for every classroom, introduce an additional security guard to the building, revise its enrollment process to review student documentation from previous settings, and designate separate entrances for staff, students and visitors, among other measures.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy