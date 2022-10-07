Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Tigers crush Connellsville to maintain perfect record
It was business as usual for McKeesport Friday night. The Tigers used their patented triple-option offense to maintain their unblemished record with a convincing 48-0 victory over Connellsville in Big 7 Conference play. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
monvalleyindependent.com
Boyd, defense lead EF past Mt. Pleasant
A quick-strike offense and a shutdown defense helped lead Elizabeth Forward to a 42-14 win over visiting Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference Friday night at Warriors Stadium. EF’s Zach Boyd continued to show he’s one of the most dominant players in the WPIAL, and the Warriors’ defense had its way with Vikings 1,000-yard rusher Robbie Labuda.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
It's another Friday night of high school football in Western Pennsylvania. Here is a list of Week 6 games in the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. Game of the Week: Mount Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward. Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair. Montour at Central Valley. Belle Vernon...
2 Peters Township football players pushing toward success at a bakery
Two Peters Township high school football players set their alarm early to head to work at a local bakery where they’re learning about team chemistry and work ethic over the summer. Early morning wake-up calls come quickly for Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone and running back Richie Woods. The...
monvalleyindependent.com
Three TDs for Gedekoh as BVA smokes Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon Area junior said. “I love the contact.”. To read the rest of the story, please...
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet
The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police: Pitt basketball player charged with assault
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt basketball player is charged with assaulting a woman at an Oakland apartment last month, Pittsburgh police said in a criminal complaint. The complaint shows that Dior Johnson, 18, is charged with aggravated and simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and strangulation in connection with the incident, which police said happened late on the night of Sept. 5 and on the morning of Sept. 6 at the apartment in the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue.
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
monvalleyindependent.com
Jan Lynn Milcheck
Jan Lynn Milcheck, 66, of West Brownsville, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born Thursday, Dec. 29, 1955, in Waynesburg, Pa., a daughter of the late George and the late Elizabeth (Majersick) Milcheck. Jan graduated from California High School and California University with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she lived in New Mexico as a caretaker at a copper mine and then in Houston, Texas, as an activities director in a nursing home. After returning home, she worked as a social worker for the Area Agency on Aging. She loved all animals, especially horses and her beloved cats, Kitty Girl and Phil. She was a very good cook and loved to paint and draw. Jan was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, George Milcheck and wife Cathy of Clover Hill, Pa.; sister, Joan Moore and husband Mark of Spraggs, Pa.; and several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. A celebration of her life will be announced by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
monvalleyindependent.com
Living history tour shares stories of cemetery
McKeesport is home to a large cemetery that serves as the final resting place for a lot of history makers. And the McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center believes it’s important to look back on the lives and stories of those who are woven into the fabric of the Mon Valley’s past, both famous and infamous.
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
Frost advisory begins for multiple counties at midnight, low 60s by Monday afternoon
PITTSBURGH — After sunset, expect temperatures to tumble fast — a clear sky early will bring a chill to the air early this evening. Clouds will increase overnight mainly north of Interstate 70 into the early morning hours. Most locations will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, areas around I-70 and south will stay clear longer, allowing the chance for frost to form once again tonight. For this reason, a frost advisory will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Monday morning for Washington, Fayette and Greene counties. If you are in these locations, make sure to cover your outdoor plants before bed tonight.
Teen, 15, arrested in shooting at Pa. amusement park that hurt 3
Park officials said the late Saturday night shooting followed an altercation between two groups of teenagers near the Musik Express ride
Comments / 0