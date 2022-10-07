Read full article on original website
Listen to Thundercat’s Ryuichi Sakamoto Cover From New Tribute Album To the Moon and Back
A new Ryuichi Sakamoto tribute album called To the Moon and Back is set to drop December 2 via Milan Records, featuring a reworked version of his song “Thousand Knives” by Thundercat. The album also includes new versions of Sakamoto’s songs from Devonté Hynes, the Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian, and more. Check out the full tracklist and Thundercat’s “Thousand Knives” below.
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Rufus Wainwright for New Song “The Loneliest Time”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new song: “The Loneliest Time” is a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright and the latest single from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name. The song was produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen on the Dedicated song “Julien,” and was co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert. Listen below.
Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Never Gonna Change”: Listen
Sharon Van Etten has announced a new deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. It arrives November 11 via Jagjaguwar and it features two previously unreleased songs: “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” The latter track has been shared today—listen to it below.
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Fiona Apple Shares New Song “Where the Shadows Lie” for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Listen
Fiona Apple has shared a new song, and it arrives with the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With music by Bear McCreary, it’s titled “Where the Shadows Lie,” and it’s adapted from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books. Listen below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Caroline Polachek Shares New Aria Written for Kurt Cobain Opera
Caroline Polachek has released an aria that she wrote for Oliver Leith’s opera Last Days, an adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film dramatizing the end of Kurt Cobain’s life. The contribution from Cook and PC Music producer Danny L Harle is titled “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare,” Italian for “I Never Want to See the Sun Go Down.” Last Days runs at London’s Royal Opera House through October 11. Listen to “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare” below.
Watch Killer Mike Perform “Run” on Fallon
Killer Mike appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night (October 7) for a performance of his summer single “Run.” He also sat down for a brief interview segment to discuss the track as well as his cameo on Ozark and meeting Laura Linney. Watch it happen below.
What Los Espookys’ Ana Fabrega Is Listening To
Whether she’s dumping huge bottles of ketchup into a bowl to make her unique take on gazpacho, hollowing out carrots so she can put candies inside of them, or transcribing the audiobook of Don Quixote to write her own version of the epic novel, Ana Fabrega’s Los Espookys oddball Tati just might be the most lovably chaotic character on TV right now. Alongside co-creator Julio Torres, the 31-year-old stars as a member of the series’ namesake group of horror aficionados, who run a business staging DIY supernatural experiences. Her character is akin to Betty White’s Rose Nylund from The Golden Girls: the kind-hearted glue who holds the gang together, even if she’s a little slow on the uptake. Following one of the most delightful debut seasons in recent memory, Los Espookys recently returned for season two, and it remains as endearing and strange as ever.
Fever Ray Returns With Video for New Song “What They Call Us”: Watch
Fever Ray is back with a new single. “What They Call Us” is the first non-remix single from Fever Ray since 2017’s Plunge and arrives with an accompanying music video. The video—written and directed by Martin Falck—opens with shots of Karin Dreijer in an office setting, following them into a hazy jungle and eventually back to a haunting office party populated by zombie-like figures dressed in business casual attire. Watch it below.
Open Mike Eagle Shares Madlib-Produced New Song “Circuit City”: Listen
Open Mike Eagle has released a new single called “Circuit City.” The Madlib-produced track is set to appear on his upcoming project, Component Systems With the Auto Reverse, and includes guest verses from Video Dave and Still Rift. Check out “Circuit City” below. Component Systems With...
Taylor Swift Reveals New Album Midnights’ Full Tracklist, Including New Song With Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift has revealed the full tracklist of her new album, Midnights. After sharing several song titles via TikTok in recent weeks, Swift revealed the final track titles overnight, including one, “Snow on the Beach,” which features Lana Del Rey. See the full tracklist below. Swift announced Midnights...
Oso Oso Shares New Song “De Facto”: Listen
Oso Oso has shared a new single, “De Facto.” It’s the first material from Long Island’s Jade Lilitri since he dropped Sore Thumb in March. Check out “De Facto” below. Lilitri wrote and performed “De Facto,” which also features Jordan Krimston on drums. The...
Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue With Previously Unreleased Demos
Sigur Rós have announced a new reissue of ( ) to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. The new album is out digitally on October 28, and will be available in physical formats on November 25. The new edition—remastered by engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound—includes B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Below, listen to a studio version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”).
Shebang
As a composer, Oren Ambarchi tends to think like a drummer. That’s what he started out as, before an encounter with the noise titan Keiji Haino inspired him to pick up the guitar. For the past decade, most of the Australian musician’s solo recordings—which are in fact often densely collaborative affairs—have been headlong tumbles into spirals of texture and groove. The first of these pieces was “Knots,” the 33-minute centerpiece of 2012’s Audience of One: He began by asking drummer Joe Talia to play an extended sequence in the style of legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, then recorded himself in conversation with Talia’s playing, laying down cascades of feedback. Over the years, “Knots”—which he and Talia debuted on the 2011 live album Hit & Run—has continued to unspool, yielding two live albums (one with orchestra) and supplying the flexible backbone of virtually all his longform studio work. Quixotism, Hubris, Simian Angel, and now Shebang have all been modeled after its sprawl.
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds
Loretta Lynn never called herself a feminist but, as women tend to do, she got it done anyway. Through her sharp, insightful songs, Lynn transformed country music into a place where people like her could speak plainly and for themselves. Across a music career that spanned more than six decades, she cut a new lane for women making their own way without apologizing for it.
Vintage Photos of the Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy, and More From Meet Me in the Bathroom
The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.
Jack White Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn: “She Was Like a Mother Figure to Me”
The country icon Loretta Lynn died today at 90 years old. Among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the legend was Jack White, her producer and collaborator on 2004’s Van Lear Rose. White posted a video remembering his friend, self-described mother figure, and the woman he regards as the best female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. Watch the speech on Instagram and read his remarks below.
Bob Dylan’s New Audiobook Is Voiced by Jeff Bridges, Helen Mirren, Steve Buscemi, and More
In just a few weeks, Bob Dylan will release his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song. The book contains over 60 essays that Dylan wrote about songs by artists including Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, and Nina Simone. It arrives on November 1 in hardcover and audiobook formats.
