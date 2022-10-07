Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Tigers crush Connellsville to maintain perfect record
It was business as usual for McKeesport Friday night. The Tigers used their patented triple-option offense to maintain their unblemished record with a convincing 48-0 victory over Connellsville in Big 7 Conference play. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
monvalleyindependent.com
Greyhounds fall one score short in Carmichaels shootout
Monessen and Carmichaels were scoring at will Friday night in their Tri-County South Conference showdown at Coaches Field. The Greyhounds’ gritty run game battled the Mikes’ mighty passing attack, but Carmichaels’ defense had the last stand in the final minutes of a 40-36 win over the Greyhounds.
monvalleyindependent.com
Boyd, defense lead EF past Mt. Pleasant
A quick-strike offense and a shutdown defense helped lead Elizabeth Forward to a 42-14 win over visiting Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference Friday night at Warriors Stadium. EF’s Zach Boyd continued to show he’s one of the most dominant players in the WPIAL, and the Warriors’ defense had its way with Vikings 1,000-yard rusher Robbie Labuda.
monvalleyindependent.com
Three TDs for Gedekoh as BVA smokes Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon Area junior said. “I love the contact.”. To read the rest of the story, please...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet
The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
monvalleyindependent.com
Living history tour shares stories of cemetery
McKeesport is home to a large cemetery that serves as the final resting place for a lot of history makers. And the McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center believes it’s important to look back on the lives and stories of those who are woven into the fabric of the Mon Valley’s past, both famous and infamous.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jan Lynn Milcheck
Jan Lynn Milcheck, 66, of West Brownsville, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born Thursday, Dec. 29, 1955, in Waynesburg, Pa., a daughter of the late George and the late Elizabeth (Majersick) Milcheck. Jan graduated from California High School and California University with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she lived in New Mexico as a caretaker at a copper mine and then in Houston, Texas, as an activities director in a nursing home. After returning home, she worked as a social worker for the Area Agency on Aging. She loved all animals, especially horses and her beloved cats, Kitty Girl and Phil. She was a very good cook and loved to paint and draw. Jan was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, George Milcheck and wife Cathy of Clover Hill, Pa.; sister, Joan Moore and husband Mark of Spraggs, Pa.; and several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. A celebration of her life will be announced by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen still hopes to hire deputy treasurer
The City of Monessen is still working toward filling its deputy treasurer position, which has been vacant much of the year. “It’s not easy,” Mayor Ron Mozer said. “There’s union issues, there’s employment issues, there’s all sorts of things at stake here.”. To...
IN THIS ARTICLE
monvalleyindependent.com
New Hollywood Pavilion unveiled in California
California Borough officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a new pavilion that rose from the rubble of the old Hollywood Theater. California residents huddled under the new Hollywood Pavilion for the brisk afternoon event, where they drank apple cider, enjoyed cookies from Monessen’s Keystone Bakery and listened to public officials give credit where it was due.
monvalleyindependent.com
Mary (Maharovchak) Goda
Mary (Maharovchak) Goda, 92, of Forward Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital surrounded by her beloved family. Born Aug. 10, 1930, in Clairton, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Stoyak) Maharovchak. In 1931, Mary and her mother left the United States and went to Konus, Slovakia, where she spent 16 years. In 1947, she and her mother returned to the United States and Clairton on the Queen Mary via Ellis Island. She worked at Faye’s Restaurant in Duquesne for four years as a waitress. She met her husband, Mike, at Kennywood Park on Slovak Day in 1958, and they built a beautiful life together for 60 years. Mary was a member of Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church. She enjoyed telling her family about growing up in Slovakia, singing Slovak songs and treating everyone to her amazing Slovak cooking and kolachi. Mary loved her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments. She had a heart of gold and was always happy to help anyone. Mary is survived by her two children, Mary Ann and Tom Goda; grandchildren, Lena (Brian) Knapp, Marquis (Rachel) Johnson and Devin Goda; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Ava and Adalyn Knapp, Sienna Johnson and a fifth great-grandchild on the way; along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Maharovchak. Friends will be received at PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of Parastas at 5 p.m. Panachida is Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by the liturgy at 10:30 a.m. in Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church with the Rev. Ivan Mina officiating. Burial will follow in Ascension Cemetery. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport K-9 officer Stryker dies
The McKeesport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers. “It is with heavy hearts we announce, after a medical emergency, Lieutenant (Bob) Eastman had to say goodbye to his beloved partner K-9 Stryker,” the McKeesport K9 Unit announced Saturday. To read the rest...
monvalleyindependent.com
DA rules police shooting was justified
The Monongahela police officer who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in July was justified in doing so, according to Washington County’s district attorney. Representatives from Pennsylvania State Police and Monongahela police Chief Kevin Harris joined District Attorney Jason Walsh and Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco Friday morning for a press conference at the DA’s office to talk about the state police investigation of the officer-involved shooting, including the coroner’s findings related to the July 24 death of 29-year-old Cody Bennett.
Comments / 0