Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state’s office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote. It blames the error on a database glitch and insists anyone who isn’t a citizen and tries to register won’t be able to. The news comes at a time of widespread and often unfounded skepticism of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election. It also comes as Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party condemned the error. An elections expert says the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive. She said rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and build bonds with Native American communities. One proclamation called for Native Americans to be excluded from the census, while others targeted “hostile Indians” during the decades when the federal government tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. A Santa Fe historian discovered the proclamations in the archives of a California library and brought them to the attention of tribal and state officials.
California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Salgado. He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Salgado appeared in court Monday on video. He did not enter a plea and asked for more time to find an attorney. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday.
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Southwest Florida is looking ahead toward the long slog of recovering from its first direct hit from a major hurricane in a century. The major search for victims of Hurricane Ian ended over the weekend, and residents return to a decimated Fort Myers Beach. An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes. But having power isn’t much use to people whose mobile homes were flooded and are likely a total loss. Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least some of the roadmap for a way forward may come from the Florida Panhandle, which was crushed by Hurricane Michael four years ago.
Study: Most Maine schools fall short on Wabanaki history
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of Wabanaki studies. The Wabanaki Alliance, Abbe Museum and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine used the state’s open records law to survey school districts. Michael Kebede from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine said teaching about the history of Indigenous people in Maine is not optional — it’s the law.
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
Wheaton man carves place in history books, grows biggest pumpkin in Illinois
WHEATON, Illinois (WLS) — It is certainly the spooky season and one man from Wheaton is carving out his place in the history books, growing the biggest pumpkin in the state this year. And good gourd, get a load of this guy!. “I think this might be one of...
Tracking showers and isolated storms beginning late tonight
Today: Temperatures will continue to rise into near 80 degrees as skies remain mostly sunny. Winds remain out of the southwest. Tonight: Lows cool to the upper 40s before scattered showers and isolated storms move in from the southwest after midnight. Extended: Showers become widespread Tuesday morning with isolated storms...
Tracking mid-week rain with falling temperatures
Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows cooling to the upper 40s as winds remain out of the west at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Temperatures quickly warm to the lower 80s with mostly clear skies as winds remain out of the southwest at 4-8 mph. Extended: A cold front drives...
