Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
wtoc.com
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
41nbc.com
Laurens County works to find solutions for stray animals
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Many counties deal with stray animals, and Laurens County is no different. County Administrator, Bryan Rogers, says they’re attempting to shrink the numbers through spay and neuter programs. “We’ve funded grants for spay and neuter programs because I’m sure if you meet the qualifications they’ll...
Mattie Lively custodial staff treated to chauffeured lunch
National Custodian Day is celebrated each year on October 2 to recognize those who keep our schools and workplaces safe and clean. The Mattie Lively Elementary School custodial staff was given the royal treatment in observance of this day on October 5. Mattie Lively PTO super-parent Chianti Grant-Culver brainstormed the...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Ten JCHS students could be charged as adults following fight
NewsChannel 6 has learned ten students could be charged as adults following a fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School.
allongeorgia.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Siebald Street Closed Oct 10 Due to Renovation
Thru traffic on Siebald Street will be impacted on Monday, October 10. According to the City of Statesboro, a portion of Siebald will be closed between Courtland Street and Hill Street. The closure is due to the Bulloch County Courthouse Annex HVAC renovation project and is required for crane access...
Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
wtoc.com
Metter Police, clergy to hold community worship services
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Metter have two chances in the next week to meet with police and help build understanding. Metter Police and local clergy will gather Sunday in the downtown park for a worship service as part of a national and local effort called Faith & Blue.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
WRDW-TV
Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
douglasnow.com
Alleged intoxicated suspect escapes traffic stop, rams police car, and flees on foot
Jimmy Andre Crumbry, a convicted felon who has served several stints in prison, is now facing an aggravated assault charge against a police officer after he allegedly rammed into her patrol car as he was fleeing a traffic stop. The officer also reported having witnessed Crumby "waving a gun around" when he exited the vehicle, causing her to leave the scene and request backup.
allongeorgia.com
21 Bulloch County Schools’ Teachers Selected as Aspiring Leaders
Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.
WJCL
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
wfxg.com
Students, including juveniles, detained following large fight at Jefferson County High School
(LOUISVILLE, GA) - A large fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School. It happened around lunchtime involving a large group of students. One was injured and taken to an area hospital. That student was treated and released. More than twenty, including some juveniles, are being held at the Jefferson County...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. John E. Sharpe, Jr., Vidalia
Mr. John E. Sharpe, Jr., age 88, of Vidalia, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia following a brief illness. He was a native of Tattnall County, attended high school in Reidsville, and soon after entered the U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He moved to Liberty County in 1986 and to Vidalia in 2019. He retired after twenty-one years as an electronics technician from civil service at Ft. Stewart. He was as active member of Midway Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, and served on various church committees. Mr. Sharpe enjoyed boating, fishing, and was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan. Preceding his in death were his parents, J.E. “Ed” Sharpe, Sr. and Ruby Mosley Sharpe; and one sister, Laverne Sharpe Iddins.
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
douglasnow.com
Trial dates set for defendants charged in Vann Brown's death
According to Superior Court documents, trials dates have been set for the individuals charged in the death of Vann Brown, 39, which occurred on January 1, 2020. Brothers Justin Anderson and Jason Anderson go to trial on November 14, 2022. Jeffery Harper's case is set for trial on January 30, 2023.
CBS Sports
Watch Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Southern 3-2; Georgia State 1-4 The Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Center Parc Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 918 yards last week.
