Mr. John E. Sharpe, Jr., age 88, of Vidalia, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia following a brief illness. He was a native of Tattnall County, attended high school in Reidsville, and soon after entered the U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He moved to Liberty County in 1986 and to Vidalia in 2019. He retired after twenty-one years as an electronics technician from civil service at Ft. Stewart. He was as active member of Midway Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, and served on various church committees. Mr. Sharpe enjoyed boating, fishing, and was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan. Preceding his in death were his parents, J.E. “Ed” Sharpe, Sr. and Ruby Mosley Sharpe; and one sister, Laverne Sharpe Iddins.

