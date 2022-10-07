Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville woman details home invasion encounter after attacker is arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is behind bars after authorities said he attacked two women during a home invasion on Thursday. One of the women, whose identity is being withheld for safety concerns, said she walked into the nightmare while visiting a friend at her house on Gardiner Lane.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating deadly hit and run on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
Wave 3
After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days after another inmate died while in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, the jail’s director reaffirmed his commitment to safety. ”I’m never satisfied and the moment I think I’m satisfied, I’ve got to go,” LMDC Director Jerry Collins said....
wdrb.com
Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer federally convicted for use of excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former officer with Louisville Metro Corrections has been convicted by a federal jury of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 32-year-old Darrell Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in...
'How could this happen?': Hours went by before parents were notified of alleged abuse at daycare, attorney says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a 24-year-old daycare worker was charged with abusing three babies at Vanguard Academy, attorneys claim hours went by before the center notified parents their kids were hurt. As of Wednesday evening, suspect Racheal Flannery is out of jail and on home incarceration after posting...
WHAS 11
Flock Safety cameras help with Indiana drug bust
Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin said a Flock camera flagged a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1 in New Albany. The camera then notified the Sheriff's Department.
wdrb.com
Louisville jail director responds to scathing report of Metro Corrections' safety and security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of Louisville Metro Corrections responded Friday to a scathing report from a consulting firm and calls from the American Civil Liberties Union for the jail to to end its health care contract. Director Jerry Collins said the jail is a work in progress, and...
wdrb.com
Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail. Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work. Police...
Wave 3
Man charged with assaulting TSA officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers. Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky man indicted for assaulting TSA agents at Louisville airport
A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Kentucky man with forcibly assaulting two Transportation Security Agency officers at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly...
Former LMDC officer convicted of using excessive force, breaking incarcerated person's jaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury found a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer guilty of using excessive force. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said evidence presented at Friday's trial included a video showing 32-year-old Darrell Taylor's assault of an incarcerated person. According to the DOJ,...
Wave 3
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. Former Louisville officer Kelly Goodlett admitted in federal...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
Wave 3
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Documents: Kentucky man arrested after five different drugs found in stolen vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with meth, fentanyl pills and several other drugs. According to the affidavit, Floyd County Sherriff's deputies were alerted of the stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Lexus, by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera.
WLKY.com
21-year-old Seymour mother arrested in police chase that injured child
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Indiana mother was arrested on Thursday after she fled from police, then crashed and injured her 9-month-old. Rachel Blake, 21, of Seymour was arrested for the incident. Police said that they responded to a family disturbance on Thursday in the 700 block of East 4th...
Wave 3
Multiple people shot at Petersburg Park in Newburg, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot in the Newburg neighborhood at Petersburg Park on Thursday night. Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
Wave 3
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
