ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating deadly hit and run on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource#Sheriff
Wave 3

Man charged with assaulting TSA officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County, Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury October 5 for assaulting two TSA officers. Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was arrested September 30 on charges of interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. The incidents happened at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
LOUISVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky man indicted for assaulting TSA agents at Louisville airport

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Kentucky man with forcibly assaulting two Transportation Security Agency officers at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to the indictment, Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BRANDENBURG, KY
Wave 3

Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy