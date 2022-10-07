Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
9 Unique PSL Coffees In LA That Will Make You Leave The Big ChainsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
TODAY.com
See the LA museum that showcases the soul of Mexican cooking
Los Angeles is home to the first-ever museum dedicated to the tastes, sights and smells of Mexican cuisine. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the museum’s unique exhibits, including one where an abuelita shares her legendary family recipe for quesadillas in a working kitchen.Oct. 9, 2022.
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time
The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles
Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this Weekend
Are you wondering what to do in Los Angeles this weekend? EatDrinkLA has you covered with cuisine, culture, and kiddos. What to Do in Los Angeles This Weekend Blog BannerPhoto Credit: EatDrinkLA.
Egg Tuck Opening Third Location in Westwood Village
The restaurant will move into the former home of Thai House and Kaido
Where Hollywood Is Shopping for Chic Home Design Finds Around Los Angeles
Holly Hunt The latest addition to the Sycamore Arts District — which is home to design havens Blackman Cruz, Ralph Pucci, Apparatus and JF Chen — Holly Hunt’s new flagship is a nearly blocklong warehouse reimagined by architecture firm Johnston Marklee as a welcoming compound. It includes two villas that spotlight choice pieces from the nearly four-decade-old brand’s portfolio of lighting, furniture and textiles. Hunt’s pieces, which include works made by designers such as Vladimir Kagan, Christian Astuguevieille and Elizabeth Lyons, turn up in the homes of everyone from Regina King and Gwyneth Paltrow to Beyoncé and Kaley Cuoco. 945 N....
IN THIS ARTICLE
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-8-2022]
Metro’s new K Line opened yesterday, and to celebrate the local transit system is offering free rides all weekend long on all services, including rail, bus and Metro Micro. Will you be taking advantage? Either way, there’s plenty going on to explore!. Below you’ll find our top three...
Eater
4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles
Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, check out our al fresco cocktails map for the latest.
younghollywood.com
5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!
(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
scitechdaily.com
Can Cats and Coyote Co-Exist? Surprising Findings From Suburban Los Angeles
New research finds that cats and coyotes both use green spaces in a Los Angeles suburb. Human-wildlife conflict tends to increase as urban areas continue to encroach on natural ecosystems. While some animals actively shun human contact at all costs, other species thrive in metropolitan environments. In particular, coyotes have become frequent visitors near human settlements, and are generally considered a significant source of human-wildlife conflict. These urban predators have adapted to consume a range of human food sources, such as trash, ornamental fruits, and domestic pets. Because of this, city dwellers often worry about the safety of their pets, particularly outdoor cats. Is it possible to minimize conflict between these two species in an urban setting?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive
For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History Month
LA City Hall lit up in honor of Filipino American History Month.(Photo courtesy of Jenna H.) On Thursday, many Los Angeles landmarks will be illuminated in the national colors of the Philippines to honor the beginning of Filipino American History Month.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Did you know that one-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over? A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re a Southern Californian looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Los Angeles.
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale
The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
yovenice.com
Venice Taco Spot Named Among Top-100 Places in U.S.
Yelp includes El Primo Tacos as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. El Primo Tacos in Venice has been named by Yelp as one of the top 100 places to get tacos in the United States. The taco truck is located at 845 Lincoln Blvd and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 pm to 12:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 1:00 am. Southern California, especially the city of Los Angeles, is a place where you can get great tacos every day from a number of excellent pop taquerias and restaurants.
2urbangirls.com
Upcoming events in the city of Gardena!
GARDENA, Calif. – Looking for something to do this month that’s fun for the family and something special for the adults? Look no further, the city of Gardena has released their Fall Event schedule that has something for everyone. For more information on any of the events, call...
