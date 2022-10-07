There has been a lot of discussion about how to load a dishwasher, how to clean a dishwasher, and why aluminum foil and dishwasher salt may be your washer's best friends. There have been articles about why you should stop rinsing dishes, some surprising things you can run through the wash, as well as what you absolutely should never, ever stick inside your beloved appliance. However, not much has been said about when to run it. Since we all have busy lives and may not have given the subject much thought, we reached out to the appliance pros at Home Depot to find out the answer.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO