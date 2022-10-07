ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Comments / 7

Ronnie James
2d ago

I know I just seen him in the news a couple weeks ago for the same thing. Like many that gets out they come back over and over until they finally learn they are wasting their life. "For many they don't care about that either".

Reply
2
Related
Ironton Tribune

West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WCIA

Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Southern Ohio#Portsmouth Police Dept#Swat
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
RICHMOND, IN
Times Gazette

New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison

A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges. Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.
NEW VIENNA, OH
Lootpress

Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy