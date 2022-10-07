Read full article on original website
Ronnie James
2d ago
I know I just seen him in the news a couple weeks ago for the same thing. Like many that gets out they come back over and over until they finally learn they are wasting their life. "For many they don't care about that either".
Reply
2
Related
Ironton Tribune
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Hamilton officers
HAMILTON — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. Police in Hamilton, a city north of Cincinnati, said a car crash at a...
PD: 31-year-old arrested for hitting officer with stolen car, fleeing in Cheviot
Kyle James, 31, is facing multiple charges after he struck a police officer with a stolen car while trying to evade the area Sunday morning.
WKRC
Police arrest suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer, who then shot at him
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of hitting a police officer with a stolen vehicle. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Davis Street. Cheviot Police say they were called about a vehicle that was occupied and running in a homeowner’s driveway with an unknown white male inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Fairfield Township, BCI investigating
Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to a scene in Fairfield Township Saturday evening to investigate a police offer that shot a murder suspect.
Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
Times Gazette
New Vienna woman gets 18 months in prison
A New Vienna woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 18 months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women on trafficking and possession charges. Amber Coyle, 40, was sentenced to nine months on one count of aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony. Coyle was also given six days of jail-time credit.
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Middletown
Around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police said they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street. When police arrived they found the motorcyclist dead.
WLWT 5
Middletown police searching for suspects involved in dirt bike theft
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The search is on for two suspects involved in allegedly breaking into a garage in Middletown and stealing dirt bikes. The whole ordeal was captured on a neighbor's security camera that shows the entire theft taking place. "Most of the break-ins are from cars and stuff...
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
Former Richmond Police Officer pleads guilty, resigns from position
RICHMOND — A former Richmond Police Officer has surrendered his Indiana Law Enforcement Certification and plead guilty to a charge of failure to aid a law enforcement officer, according to a press release from Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt. On November 20, 2021, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff...
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
3 people injured in a Roselawn shooting
Officers happened to be in the area and quickly responded to the scene at the 7700 block of Reading Road.
PD: Child struck by vehicle in Bond Hill, suffering life-threatening injuries
The child was struck by a vehicle along Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. The child suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's.
Comments / 7