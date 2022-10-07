Read full article on original website
AFC convenes to collaborate and prepare for historic $500m opportunity
WAVERLY – There are many people working hard for Appalachian Ohio who believe the future is bright for our region. This week, local elected officials and economic development professionals from across the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties met at Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center in Scioto County for the second annual Appalachia Forward Conference (AFC) on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Ironton Tribune
SOMC family practice open in Ironton
Southern Ohio Medical Center is opening a new facility in Ironton, SOMC Ironton Family Practice and Specialty Associates with providers Amy Huff, FNP-BC and Dawn Watson, CNP, at 1041 Ironton Hills Drive, Unit B-1. It will provide family practice services, same-day appointments and outpatient lab and also offers services such as diabetes management, women’s health screenings and joint injections. Specialty services of cardiology, general surgery and OB/GYN will be offered.
Ironton Tribune
Granny’s to host Spooktacular
Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30. The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors. Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a...
Ironton Tribune
Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point
SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
Ironton Tribune
Tackling drug, mental health issues
At the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the main topic was working on mental health and drug issues that plague the community. The commissioners also took time to hear from Impact Prevention regarding the commission proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, as well as Oct. 1-31 as Substance Misuse Prevention Month.
Ironton Tribune
Pumpkins on Vernon is today
Fall event features food, vendors, runs until 4 p.m. A popular fall vendor fair is returning to downtown Ironton. Pumpkins on Vernon is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. The event is being organized by Freeman and Denise Coleman, owner of Treasures From the Valley, both located on Vernon Street.
Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
Ironton Tribune
Honoring workers
SOUTH POINT — Manufacturing companies and those who work there were celebrated at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The annual Manufacturing Day luncheon took place, with a tent set up and workers from the nearby Point Industrial Park and other companies treated for the day to a meal, a chance to win prizes and a guest speaker on economic development.
Fox 19
BCI interview with Billy Wagner offers rare glimpse into early stages of investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - During George Wagner IV’s murder trial in Pike County, prosecutors played an audio recording of an interview that Ohio BCI Agents conducted with George Wagner’s father, Billy Wagner, before the Wagners were arrested. This is the full interview that was played in court. George, Billy,...
Ironton Tribune
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
Ironton Tribune
Redmen beat Gallipolis in stunning upset, 35-31
GALLIPOLIS — First, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Next, London Bridge came falling down. And now, it’s the Gallipolis Blue Devils. The Rock Hill Redmen pulled off the season’s biggest shocker on Friday as they knocked down the Blue Devils from the ranks of the unbeaten with a stunning 35-31 Ohio Valley Conference win.
1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
Ironton Tribune
Bare pays tribute to fellow Appalachian Lynn
NASHVILLE — Lawrence County’s most famous son is paying tribute to his fellow country music legend from across the Ohio River. In a post to his Facebook page on Wednesday, Bobby Bare, a native of Pedro, referred to Loretta Lynn, a native of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, as “an old friend of mine for a long, long time.”
Metro News
A fast start to the 2022 archery season for a Logan County hunter
LAKE, W.Va. — Although West Virginia bow hunters are eagerly waiting on the rut, for Jordan Hayes of Lake, West Virginia the hay is in the barn. “A dream come true,” is how he described his hunt in a September 28th post on Facebook. Hayes gripped the massive...
Crews battle Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three ski masks, a bug detector and a brass catcher to collect fired shell casings. These are among the dozens of items agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) found stored in vehicles by the Wagner family before they moved from Pike County to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
Ohio man charged with shooting victim in groin
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area Thursday. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers received a call around 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 that a man had been shot in the 2400 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth. Police say when they arrived on […]
