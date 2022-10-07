ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

AFC convenes to collaborate and prepare for historic $500m opportunity

WAVERLY – There are many people working hard for Appalachian Ohio who believe the future is bright for our region. This week, local elected officials and economic development professionals from across the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties met at Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center in Scioto County for the second annual Appalachia Forward Conference (AFC) on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

SOMC family practice open in Ironton

Southern Ohio Medical Center is opening a new facility in Ironton, SOMC Ironton Family Practice and Specialty Associates with providers Amy Huff, FNP-BC and Dawn Watson, CNP, at 1041 Ironton Hills Drive, Unit B-1. It will provide family practice services, same-day appointments and outpatient lab and also offers services such as diabetes management, women’s health screenings and joint injections. Specialty services of cardiology, general surgery and OB/GYN will be offered.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Granny’s to host Spooktacular

Granny’s is set to host their first annual Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 29-30. The event will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day and feature a food truck and more than 29 vendors. Attendees are urged to wear a costume and those who do will be entered into a...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point

SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
SOUTH POINT, OH
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Ironton, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Ironton Tribune

Tackling drug, mental health issues

At the Lawrence County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the main topic was working on mental health and drug issues that plague the community. The commissioners also took time to hear from Impact Prevention regarding the commission proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, as well as Oct. 1-31 as Substance Misuse Prevention Month.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pumpkins on Vernon is today

Fall event features food, vendors, runs until 4 p.m. A popular fall vendor fair is returning to downtown Ironton. Pumpkins on Vernon is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. The event is being organized by Freeman and Denise Coleman, owner of Treasures From the Valley, both located on Vernon Street.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Honoring workers

SOUTH POINT — Manufacturing companies and those who work there were celebrated at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. The annual Manufacturing Day luncheon took place, with a tent set up and workers from the nearby Point Industrial Park and other companies treated for the day to a meal, a chance to win prizes and a guest speaker on economic development.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Redmen beat Gallipolis in stunning upset, 35-31

GALLIPOLIS — First, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Next, London Bridge came falling down. And now, it’s the Gallipolis Blue Devils. The Rock Hill Redmen pulled off the season’s biggest shocker on Friday as they knocked down the Blue Devils from the ranks of the unbeaten with a stunning 35-31 Ohio Valley Conference win.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Bare pays tribute to fellow Appalachian Lynn

NASHVILLE — Lawrence County’s most famous son is paying tribute to his fellow country music legend from across the Ohio River. In a post to his Facebook page on Wednesday, Bobby Bare, a native of Pedro, referred to Loretta Lynn, a native of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, as “an old friend of mine for a long, long time.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a house fire in Huntington this morning. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at a house in the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say they believe the house is abandoned. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg […]
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Ohio man charged with shooting victim in groin

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area Thursday. According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers received a call around 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 that a man had been shot in the 2400 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth. Police say when they arrived on […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH

