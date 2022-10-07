Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling in Cumberland with win over Eastside
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside on Friday night. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Kingsport Times-News
Hill-led Wolfpack holds off Bears for key Mountain 7 win
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill did a little bit of everything for Ridgeview on Friday. The senior put together a strong defensive game and made plays in all facets on offense to boost the Wolfpack to a 20-11 Mountain 7 District football win over Union at Wolfpack Stadium.
Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chilhowie High School football team will have a game with Abingdon High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
Glade Spring, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lebanon High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH — So far, so good for the East Tennessee State men’s golf team. The Bucs, trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, grabbed the first-round lead in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday.
Lebanon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rural Retreat High School football team will have a game with Lebanon High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia Bowl between UVA Wise, E&H has NET flavor
EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor. The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred...
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.
Kingsport Times-News
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students
On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
supertalk929.com
Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City
Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
wjhl.com
Introducing Spring Street Sandwich Company & Bar
Amy takes us for a visit to this brand new restaurant and bar located in downtown Johnson City!
Kingsport Times-News
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
wcyb.com
Travel lanes reopen following tractor-trailer fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire near mile marker 14 in Washington County, Virginia, Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. According to an update posted at 1:05 p.m., the right shoulder remains closed. --- A...
