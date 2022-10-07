ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelsville, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling in Cumberland with win over Eastside

CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside on Friday night. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
CLINCHPORT, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hill-led Wolfpack holds off Bears for key Mountain 7 win

CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill did a little bit of everything for Ridgeview on Friday. The senior put together a strong defensive game and made plays in all facets on offense to boost the Wolfpack to a 20-11 Mountain 7 District football win over Union at Wolfpack Stadium.
CLINTWOOD, VA
High School Football PRO

Abingdon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chilhowie High School football team will have a game with Abingdon High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
ABINGDON, VA
High School Football PRO

Glade Spring, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lebanon High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
GLADE SPRING, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz

Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH — So far, so good for the East Tennessee State men’s golf team. The Bucs, trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, grabbed the first-round lead in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
High School Football PRO

Lebanon, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rural Retreat High School football team will have a game with Lebanon High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
LEBANON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia Bowl between UVA Wise, E&H has NET flavor

EMORY — It may be billed as the Southwest Virginia Bowl, but Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Emory & Henry has a big Northeast Tennessee flavor. The Southwest Virginia rivals separated by less than 60 miles kick off at 1 p.m. at E&H’s Fred...
EMORY, VA
#East Side
Kingsport Times-News

Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
MENDOTA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students

On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City

Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.

