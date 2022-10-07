ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Person
Joe Biden
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Feena Bonoan

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Feena Bonoan, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate. Her opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Pardons#Crime#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii LG Candidate Junior Tupa‘i Is Sounding A Lot More Like Duke Aiona

Seaula “Junior” Tupa‘i, the Hawaii Republican Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, doesn’t think he and his running mate Duke Aiona have many differences. His past statements on social media, in news interviews and other forums might indicate otherwise. Judging by those alone, Tupa‘i is a pro-life, pro-gun activist and election denier who disagrees with government mandates during the pandemic.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: State House District 46 — John Miller

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from John Miller, Republican candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy