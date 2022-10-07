Read full article on original website
Danny De Gracia: Hawaii Residents Need Training And Education To Prepare For Nuclear Attack
As Gov. David Ige leaves office, some critics will continue to jab at him for the 2018 North Korean missile alert false alarm in which he said he forgot his social media passwords and couldn’t tell locals in a timely manner that the warning was in error. This is...
Chad Blair: How Did Republican Linda Lingle Become Governor Of Hawaii?
Twenty years ago next month Hawaii elected its first female governor, its first governor of Jewish ancestry, the first former county mayor to become governor and the first neighbor island resident to become governor. Ballotpedia adds two other distinctions: the first twice-divorced governor of Hawaii, and the first not to...
VIDEO: Duke Aiona And Josh Green Make Their Case For Governor As Election Nears
And check out more Hawaii Votes videos from earlier in the campaign here. “Hawaii Votes” is supported by the League of Women Voters of Honolulu Education Fund. Support nonprofit, independent journalism. During this election season, we hope that our coverage provides you with the information to make informed decisions...
Hawaii’s East-West Center ‘Is Undergoing A Renaissance’ With More Eyes On Pacific Affairs
The U.S. government’s growing focus on the Pacific region is raising the profile of the East-West Center, the decades-old Honolulu-based educational institution that spent years defending its multimillion dollar congressional budget appropriation but now may be on the cusp of receiving a significant increase in federal funding. It’s a...
Latest Campaign Finance Report Shows Duke Aiona Is Struggling To Raise Cash
Republican Duke Aiona is struggling to raise the money he needs to get his campaign message out in the race for governor this year, and had received less than $171,000 in donations this election year as of Sept. 26, according to his latest state filing. By contrast, Democratic nominee Lt....
Partisan Politics Threaten To Sink Reform Of Federal Fisheries Law
WASHINGTON — A divided Congress and the unexpected death of an Alaska congressman appear to have derailed federal legislation meant to improve oversight and management of U.S. fisheries, especially in the face of climate change. The House Natural Resources Committee passed a Democratic-sponsored bill last week to reauthorize the...
Hawaii Gives The Military The Go-Ahead To Start Draining Fuel From Red Hill
The Department of Defense is slated to remove more than a million gallons of fuel from three pipelines at the Navy’s Red Hill facility in the coming weeks after the Hawaii Department of Health conditionally approved a plan to do so on Friday. The military’s so-called unpacking plan is...
Hawaii Public School Teachers To See Long-Awaited Pay Raises In November
Nearly 9,200 public school teachers should see a significant bump in their paychecks starting in November, several months after the Legislature approved the move to retain teachers by fixing longstanding pay inequity issues. Teachers returned to work July 26 and classes began Aug. 1, but nearly 11 weeks into the...
Hawaii Veterans Say VA Bureaucracy Is Hampering Access To Health Care
Roxanne Bruhn felt relieved when she was referred to a female therapist to help her with the trauma she experienced in the military. The 66-year-old Air Force veteran regularly visits the therapist from Veterans Affairs Community Care Network. However, she said her doctor told her those services might stop because the therapists had not been paid on time by the VA.
The Abortion Issue May Influence Voters In The Hawaii Race For Governor
Abortion has generally been a sleeper issue in local politics since 1970, when Hawaii became the first state in the nation to make abortion legal. But the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has raised the possibility that the governor’s race this year could become a kind of local referendum on the matter.
Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Feena Bonoan
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Feena Bonoan, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate. Her opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
Changing Demographics In Ewa’s House District 41 Could Make For A Close Race
Two years after Democrat Matt LoPresti eked out a victory against his Republican challenger David Alcos, they’re returning for a rematch. Their arena is House District 41, one of a cluster of competitive districts around Ewa where a fast-increasing population has been straining existing infrastructure. “They don’t put in...
Hawaii Legislature Should Not Mess With Our Public Records Law
A Civil Beat headline from December 2018 was dramatic yet spot on: “Hawaii Supreme Court Overturns 30 Years Of Government Secrecy.”. The landmark decision began with a public records request from Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube in 2015, who was trying to obtain budget documents from then-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Hawaii Commission To Vet New Bills To Boost Public Access To Government
A commission to increase government transparency is set to vote on several measures Wednesday that would reduce the cost of public records, archive government board meetings, subject lawmakers to term limits, require certain legislative groups to abide by open meetings laws and require the state Office of Elections to publish a voters guide.
Maui Voters To Decide If Planning Commission Should Be More Representative
When Maui voters start casting ballots in the general election, among the issues they’ll decide is whether the Planning Commission must include representatives from throughout the island. If approved, the amendment to the County Charter would require the commission to have one member from each residency area on the...
Danny De Gracia: The Navy Needs To Make Red Hill A Priority
In the three decades since the end of the Cold War, military contamination of the environment across the globe has come to light as one of the most frustrating challenges to face the former superpowers of the United States and Russia. Toxic chemicals, radioactive waste and disruption of ecosystems have...
Hawaii LG Candidate Junior Tupa‘i Is Sounding A Lot More Like Duke Aiona
Seaula “Junior” Tupa‘i, the Hawaii Republican Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, doesn’t think he and his running mate Duke Aiona have many differences. His past statements on social media, in news interviews and other forums might indicate otherwise. Judging by those alone, Tupa‘i is a pro-life, pro-gun activist and election denier who disagrees with government mandates during the pandemic.
Nick Nikhilananda, House District 13: Time To Institute Ranked Choice Voting In All Hawaii Races
Two months ago, Gov. David Ige signed Senate Bill 2162, which implements ranked choice voting (or RCV) beginning next year for filling county council vacancies and for special federal elections. This extremely limited bill will hopefully soon be amended to add all elections in Hawaii. I, plus the Green Party...
Candidate Q&A: State House District 46 — John Miller
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from John Miller, Republican candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
Candidate Q&A — State House District 46 — Amy Perruso
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Amy Perruso, Democratic candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
