ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

By BOB CHRISTIE
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwQKQ_0iPSjUFz00

PHOENIX — (AP) — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year.

Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis. The 66-year-old mother and grandmother, witnesses said, has spent her life helping others while raising her children, caring for her aging mother and building a business.

Prison or jail time, they said, would hurt the community and serve no purpose.

Fuentes is a school board member and former mayor in San Luis who has pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law, which bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Her codefendant, Alma Juarez, pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was designated as a misdemeanor after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Her agreement calls for a sentence of probation. She carried four ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place and dropped them off.

Republicans have seized on the case as a sign of widespread voting fraud, but it is the only “ballot harvesting” case ever prosecuted under Arizona’s 2016 law banning the practice, and fewer than a dozen cases from the 2020 election have been filed in a state where more than 3.1 million votes were cast.

Sherri Castillo, a defense mitigation expert who interviewed Fuentes and others in the community, told the court Thursday that her community involvement and volunteer work are hard to adequately describe.

“She puts me to shame, I can tell you that,” Castillo said. “I’ve never come across someone who gives back more to the community than Ms. Fuentes does.”

“Ms. Fuentes not being in the community would be a detriment to the community,” she added.

Others who testified before Judge Roger Nelson included the county probation officer who recommended no jail time in her report, a Yuma County supervisor and former state senator who has known Fuentes for years, and a retired San Luis police officer who has known her since 1971 when both were growing up in the then-tiny border community and serves with her now on a local school board.

“I think that in our community a lot of us look up to her,” retired police officer Luis Marquez said.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is seeking a year in prison for Fuentes, telling Nelson that the case is about the security of elections and the 2016 Arizona law barring so-called "ballot harvesting." This is the first prosecution under that law, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Cour t last year.

He said that while Fuentes and Juarez were captured on video by a political rival outside a vote center examining four voted ballots, the question remains what they were doing.

“The question is, why does (Fuentes) feel the need to exert pressure over people in her community and control the flow of their ballot to the ballot box,” Lawson told the judge. “That's the issue of public integrity here."

Prosecutors alleged in court papers that Fuentes ran a sophisticated operation using her status in Democratic politics in San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and, in some cases, fill out their ballots. But they dropped more serious charges of conspiracy and forgery and both pleaded guilty to a single count of ballot abuse.

A defense expert who researched election law cases in Arizona testified that no one with a clean record has ever been sentenced to jail or prison in the past 20 years. Anne Chapman, Fuentes' lawyer, told Nelson that doing so would be a miscarriage of justice.

“She entered a plea of guilty to ballot abuse — that is, delivering four lawfully voted, signature-verified ballots,” Chapman said. “The rest of the allegations against Ms. Fuentes are untrue, unfounded, untested and largely made-up by election-denying political opponents who have a political ax to grind.”

Nelson's court assistant previously told attorneys in the case in an email that he intends “to give them 30 days in jail.” He set sentencing for both women for next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRMG

GOP makes push to weaken Democrats' grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas — (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it's coming from Republicans. "We are going to turn...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
San Luis, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
San Luis, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KRMG

Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor

Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor. In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRMG

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters' needs.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Sentencing#Southern Arizona#Voting Fraud#Republicans
KRMG

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Rep. Tim Ryan, author JD Vance hold US Senate debate in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance meet Monday in Cleveland for the first of two scheduled debates in their closely watched race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat. Ryan, a 10-term congressman from the blue-collar Youngstown area, and Vance, a...
OHIO STATE
KRMG

Horse that ran away with herd of wild mustangs 8 years ago reunited with owner

FIELDING, Utah — Eight years ago, a Utah man thought he had lost his horse forever in Utah’s West Desert until he got a call last week from authorities. Shane Adams told KUTV that the Bureau of Land Management found his horse “Mongo” while rounding up mustangs in Tooele County, west of Salt Lake City. The BLM said it noticed that one horse acted differently and found an identifying brand. The brand matched the one Adams had reported eight years earlier.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit for being made in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California argues the company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce has been illegally marketing its product. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Phillip White, whose lawyers allege had purchased the hot sauce because he believed it was made in Texas, due to its name. In the lawsuit, attorneys argue that White wouldn’t have purchased the sauce had he known it is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Today reported.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
KRMG

Dolphins' Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL's revised concussion rules. Bridgewater has to clear the...
NFL
KRMG

The same all-in approach that won the Rams a Super Bowl also unspooled into their current mess

The Los Angeles Rams are in a curious space as far their organization timeline goes. To their credit, their "all-in" strategy undoubtedly worked. They stocked their roster with top end talent for years and won a Super Bowl because of it. Big-time trades for Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller were crucial in delivering Sean McVay his first title as the Rams head coach. Even signings like Andrew Whitworth and Robert Woods when McVay arrived helped lay the foundation of a team that was littered with Pro Bowl-level talent. It's impossible to call the Rams strategy over the few years a failure since they achieved the one feat that everyone in the NFL is chasing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy