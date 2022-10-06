ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Carpinteria came out strong with four unanswered goals and never looked back in a 22-4 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Nordhoff Tuesday. Jake Ehlers led with five goals and Asher Smith added four. Aiden Alcaraz, Sky Korling, and Cody Schwasnick each scored three goals and Griffin Yamaoka added two. Justin Main and Eli Sheaffer each scored a goal.
Community Policy