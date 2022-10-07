Read full article on original website
Auburn Volleyball caps off Bulldog sweep with improbable five-set win
AUBURN, Ala. – Seventeen matches into 2022 and there aren't many superlatives left to describe Auburn Volleyball. Erasing three match points, the Tigers capped off the weekend sweep of Georgia with a virtually indescribable, 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14), victory. Just like Saturday, Jackie Barrett began the match...
Thatcher delivers knockout punch as Tigers blank Mississippi State
AUBURN, Ala. – Trading blows in a scoreless draw for 79 minutes, Auburn soccer broke the tie with an 80th minute goal from sophomore Carly Thatcher to defeat Mississippi State 1-0 Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. Auburn (6-3-5, 2-3-1) found its lethal blow following a beautiful cross outside...
Offense carries Tigers to 18-0 victory at Alabama State
MONTGOMERY, Ala.– In a scheduled 10 inning contest, Auburn softball's offense muscled 17 hits en route to an 18-0 victory over Alabama State Sunday at Barbara Williams Softball Field. The Tigers slugged seven doubles and scored in six of the 10 innings. Sophomores Jessie Blaine and Abbey Smith and...
Alumni Spotlight: Todd Smith
In the fall of 1947, Auburn announced the creation of its men's golf program. Throughout the 2022-23 season, we are remembering and honoring the milestone moments and outstanding alumni that make up the illustrious 75-year history of the program. A native of Rochester, Indiana, Todd Smith was not only a...
Angella Okutoyi to join Auburn women’s tennis program in the spring
AUBURN, Ala. – Angella Okutoyi has officially signed to join the Auburn women's tennis team this spring, head coach Caroline Lilley announced on Monday. Okutoyi, who is a native of Nairobi, Kenya, will enter the Spring 2022 season as a true freshman. Okutoyi held an ITF junior ranking of 49th and claims six ITF junior singles titles and 13 ITF junior doubles titles. She also won the Junior Wimbeldon Doubles Championship in 2022, which made her the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title.
No. 2 Georgia beats Auburn 42-10 in Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
ATHENS, Ga. – A promising start to the second half sparked Auburn and Jarquez Hunter scored a touchdown but No. 2 Georgia beat the Tigers 42-10 Saturday at Sanford Stadium in the 127th meeting of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. "The guys are disappointed," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said....
