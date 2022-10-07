Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensVirginia Beach, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorfolk, VA
Related
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
13newsnow.com
Felton's TD Catch with 5 Seconds Left Lifts Spartans Past Bears for 1st Win
Da'Quan Felton snared a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Adams with five seconds left to play, lifting Norfolk State to a 24-21 win over Morgan State in the MEAC opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium. Felton's dramatic touchdown grab over a Morgan State defender helped the...
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family opens up about flight instructor killed in plane crash
Viktoria Ljungman was killed in an October 6 crash at Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.
Morgan State loses 24-21 to Norfolk State
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylan Adams hit Da'Quan Felton for the winning touchdown with five seconds remaining and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 24-21 after blowing a 17-point lead on Saturday.The Spartans scored the game's first 17 points then eventually fell behind 21-17 when Morgan State's Alfonzo Graham bolted 51-yards for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State then drove 66 yards in nine plays, capped by backup quarterback Adams's 3-yard pass to Felton for the Spartans' first win of the season. It was the only pass attempt of the game for Adams.Norfolk State built its early...
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Community mourns loss of flight instructor
News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Friday Night Flights Week 5 Full Show
Friday Night Flights continues on our fifth week of the season. Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork, Nansemond River vs. Lakeland and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the viewer above.
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 5
Nansemond River vs. Lakeland Deep Creek vs. Kings Fork
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: USS Gerald R. Ford
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – More than 5,000 crew members of USS Gerald R. Ford bid farewell to their family and friends. The Ford’s commanding officer says the crew will conduct aircraft operations and air defense exercises, alongside a coalition of allied forces in the Atlantic area of operations.
WTVR-TV
Hampton University grad killed, students hurt in Virginia plane crash
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A flight instructor was killed when one of her students crashed a Cessna 172 shortly after taking off from Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg died in the Thursday afternoon crash. The native...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why NSU students say parking space is getting tight on campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The full report airs tonight at 6 on 13News Now. Norfolk State University (NSU) students reached out to 13News Now with a problem: parking on campus. Many said they can't park close to their dorm room where they feel safe. One senior political science...
WAVY News 10
Fairfax joins legal team for family of Donovon Lynch
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is now a lead attorney representing the family of Donovon Lynch, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer last year at the Oceanfront. Fairfax, who’s also a former federal prosecutor, held a press conference at...
WAVY News 10
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
'It was like a life-changing moment' | NSU grad describes moment Pharrell Williams paid off her student loans
NORFOLK, Va. — A moment is all it takes to turn your life around and for Norfolk State University graduate Jamie Turner, her moment was when Pharrell Williams announced he paid off her student loans. "It was like a life-changing moment," said Turner. "If you could've seen me on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
Police: Man grazed by bullet in Ocean View area Saturday night
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have happened Saturday night in the Ocean View area. A man suffered a graze wound to the thigh and showed up to Norfolk General around 10 p.m. for treatment, police said in a response to a WAVY inquiry.
Suffolk Peanut Festival hits record-breaking turnout
The 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Festival came to an end Sunday evening. While numbers were still being tallied for Sunday’s crowds, festival organizers said they had a record turnout Saturday.
WAVY News 10
2 men hurt in shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Glendale Road, near Victoria Boulevard and Hampton Roads Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located two...
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
Comments / 2