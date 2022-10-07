ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State loses 24-21 to Norfolk State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylan Adams hit Da'Quan Felton for the winning touchdown with five seconds remaining and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 24-21 after blowing a 17-point lead on Saturday.The Spartans scored the game's first 17 points then eventually fell behind 21-17 when Morgan State's Alfonzo Graham bolted 51-yards for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State then drove 66 yards in nine plays, capped by backup quarterback Adams's 3-yard pass to Felton for the Spartans' first win of the season. It was the only pass attempt of the game for Adams.Norfolk State built its early...
BALTIMORE, MD
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
Keyshawn Davis
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USS Gerald R. Ford

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – More than 5,000 crew members of USS Gerald R. Ford bid farewell to their family and friends. The Ford’s commanding officer says the crew will conduct aircraft operations and air defense exercises, alongside a coalition of allied forces in the Atlantic area of operations.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTVR-TV

Hampton University grad killed, students hurt in Virginia plane crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A flight instructor was killed when one of her students crashed a Cessna 172 shortly after taking off from Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg died in the Thursday afternoon crash. The native...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Fairfax joins legal team for family of Donovon Lynch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is now a lead attorney representing the family of Donovon Lynch, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer last year at the Oceanfront. Fairfax, who’s also a former federal prosecutor, held a press conference at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man grazed by bullet in Ocean View area Saturday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have happened Saturday night in the Ocean View area. A man suffered a graze wound to the thigh and showed up to Norfolk General around 10 p.m. for treatment, police said in a response to a WAVY inquiry.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 men hurt in shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Glendale Road, near Victoria Boulevard and Hampton Roads Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located two...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
NORFOLK, VA

