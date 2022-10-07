Read full article on original website
Lookout Landing
Cy Young winner Robbie Ray adds “teacher” to his list of accolades
Logan Gilbert visited with Brock and Salk on the last day of the regular season and was asked to give one word for each member of the starting rotation. When asked about Robbie Ray, Gilbert responded immediately with the word “leader.”. There are a host of other adjectives Gilbert...
Lookout Landing
Adam Frazier won this game twice (overflow victory thread)
This post is mostly just another open thread because you all cannot be contained in the chart. But in setting it up, I want to highlight Adam Frazier’s diving stop to corral Cal Raleigh’s errant throw in the bottom of the eighth inning as Bo Bichette stole second base. Bichette was safe at second, but if Frazier doesn’t get to that ball, Bichette gets to third base. After that, who knows. Chaos is a fickle master. The leverage couldn’t have been higher with the score tied.
Lookout Landing
10/8/22: Wild Card Game Two Open Thread #2
Well shoot, the Mariners are trailing for the first time this series. Continue game-threading below and it’s go Mariners!!!
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 08, 2022
Good morning, Mariners fans! It’s time to change the sign: it has been (1) day(s) since our last playoff game. AL Wild Card Series Preview: Mariners (90-72) at Blue Jays (92-70) - Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin. Steal That Look: We’re Going to the Playoffs Edition - Brittney Bush...
Lookout Landing
Wild Card Round Game 2 Preview: SEA at TOR
Yesterday honestly feels like a dream to me. I’m sure I’m not alone in that sentiment. A shutout victory in the first game of a best-of-three series where the Mariners never trailed? Wow. A legendary pitching performance by Luis Castillo, the THE premiere free agent of the deadline, who will also be a Mariner for years to come? Phenomenal. Another iconic, clutch home run by Cal Raleigh? Gimme the Beef Boy, free my soul (must credit former Modesto Nuts play-by-play ace Keaton Gillogly).
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/8/22: MLB Postseason News, Luis Castillo, and Manny Machado
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s go win a postseason series. The Guardians, fueled by a homer by José Ramírez and a shutdown outing from Shane Bieber, defeated the Rays in the first game of their series 2-1. The Cardinals utterly collapsed in their first game...
Lookout Landing
Lookout Landing Podcast 204: Legends of the Fall
The crew Kate Preusser Evan James and Shay Weintraub are here to celebrate the Mariners historic playoff comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays. Shay talks about meeting new people at a watch party in Rhode Island and the general experience of making the Mariners a social event. She then takes us through the game step by step, riding the emotional roller coaster from the lows down 8-1 to the highs of the eventual 10-9 victory. Kate looks at the moment where it all turned for the Mariners and assesses the pitch perfect team chemistry that created this moment. Lastly everyone gives out a series MVP award with a surprise dark horse pick from Shay. We will answer all The Houston Astros and American League Division Series questions on the next pod!
Sports radio legend Chris Russo unleashes epic tirade on Mets' collapse, Buck Showalter, analytics
Sports radio legend Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo went on a classic rant about the New York Mets and the team's debacle in the second half of the MLB season.
Lookout Landing
The biggest roster changes for both teams since the Mariners and Astros last faced each other
The Mariners played a very weird schedule against the Astros this year: of the 19 times they faced their divisional opponent, 12 of those games—63%—came prior to the All-Star Break. Prior to the All-Star Break, the Mariners were 6-6 against the Astros, but it felt like that number could have been 66-6, as the Mariners finally won a series in Houston for the first time since 2018. It was especially satisfying to win that series in June as they’d been swept in Houston to begin the month. Perhaps, some fans wondered, the tide was beginning to turn in the AL West, finally.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/10/22: Aroldis Chapman, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols
Good morning all! Who else is still thinking about Saturday’s insane win? I know I will be for a long, long time. With just one more sleep until the 2022 ALDS begins, what are your predictions for this historic series for the Mariners? Who do you want to see as the breakout star? What are you most nervous about? Check out today’s baseball news as you begin to ponder those questions:
Lookout Landing
Division series schedule set through Thursday, Mariners playoff games dates and times
Today MLB announced the divisional series matchups dates and times for the first two games of every series. All Divisional Series games will open on Tuesday, October 11. The Mariners-Astros series has once again drawn the early time slot for the AL, with Cleveland and New York being granted prime time. Because fairness.
Lookout Landing
Looking for a Mariners Watch Party for the ALDS? Sign up here.
First thing’s first: if you’ve already signed up last week for the Wild Card Series Watch Parties, you do not have to sign up again UNLESS you are in the Mariners market (live in WA, OR, ID, MT or AK). You’ll see why in a second. The...
Lookout Landing
A bandwagoner’s guide to the 2022 Seattle Mariners
Welcome! Around these parts, we’re very accustomed to having to pick a team to bandwagon in the playoffs, so we welcome you with the openest of arms to our little corner of the baseball map. If you’ve made it here, surely you know that the Mariners’ playoff run is their first since 2001, and you may know that they’re the only team that’s never even been to the World Series. If that wasn’t enough to get you behind this squad, their next task—taking down the Houston Astros—is sure to get you on board. Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your new fandom.
Lookout Landing
Goonie Mariners never say die, rally back to sweep series from Blue Jays and advance to ALDS
Writing about baseball involves being wrong a lot. You take your best guesses, you look at the stats, but at the end of the day, what happens in between the lines isn’t something that can be predicted with complete certainty—there are just too many moving parts, and every pitch is an opportunity for something to happen. But then, that’s why we go to the games. If there were no surprises, no underdog stories, no thrilling comeback wins, there wouldn’t be any of the beauty that makes us love baseball.
