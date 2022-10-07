Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa State Fair Comes To An End Tonight
The Tulsa State Fair was packed with thousands of people who came to enjoy the weather and spend time with friends and family. "Just the atmosphere, it's a super nice day, all the amazing rides and the weather, it's just the perfect day for it," said Justin Jones. "It's such...
'Dogtoberfest' Pet Adoption Event Held In Broken Arrow
Several dogs have new homes on Sunday thanks to an adoption event in Broken Arrow. Dog-tober-fest took place at Village Vet Animal Clinic and there were plenty of perks to the event. The first 50 adopted pets got free microchips and all adoption fees for Tulsa Animal Welfare dogs were...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa, Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission Host 'Native American Day' Celebration
Tulsa's annual "Native American Day" kicks off at Dream Keepers Park on Monday morning. The celebration is hosted by The City of Tulsa and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission. This year's celebration will feature a parade, singing, dancing and food. This year's event kicks off at 9 a.m....
News On 6
Runners & Their Dogs Participate In 5K Charity Run
Dozens of people and even some dogs went on a run Saturday for a good cause. This is Parkside's "By Your Side" 5K and one-mile run at Mohawk Park. The charity run and walk raises money for Parkside's Patient Assistance Program for food, medicine and clothing. The event also had...
Victory Church takes single-parent families to Tulsa State Fair
Thanks to Victory Church and the Tulsa Dream Center, more than 300 families are making memories at the fair free of cost.
Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend
A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
Claremore roller rink celebrates 6th anniversary
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore roller rink is celebrating their 6th anniversary. In honor of their anniversary, everyone at Roller World Party Center skated for free on Saturday. The rink itself has been open since the 1980′s but the anniversary was to celebrate the new ownership. “We met...
News On 6
Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair
What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
News On 6
Music Mondays: Checking In With Chubbs & Kacy From 106.9 K-HITS
TULSA, Okla. - Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to. On Monday, we checked in with our friends Chubbs and Kacy over at 106.9 K-HITS for Music Mondays.
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Observes 6th-Annual Native American Day
The City of Tulsa is celebrating its sixth-annual Native American Day. The all-day experience was hosted at Dream Keepers Park at 21st and Boulder, which was renamed last year to celebrate the city's Native American population. "Any city or any state that celebrates this I think is a richer community,"...
bartlesvilleradio.com
5-6-7-8: Time for Bartlesville's Dancing With the Stars
In just a few hours, Bartlesville's Dancing With the Stars will lace up their dancing shoes and take the stage at the Bartlesville Community Center for the annual fundraiser for Paths of Independence. Eight couples -- made up each of one amateur dancer and one professional -- are representing a variety of companies and organizations in the city.
News On 6
City Of Broken Arrow, BA Chamber Of Commerce Work To Provide Support To Businesses
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - A joint effort between the City of Broken Arrow and the Chamber of Commerce is now underway to help provide support to businesses. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with details.
Vape shop reports increase of young people trying to buy vapes, Claremore PD to continue stings
CLAREMORE, Okla. — There are calls for all vape shops across Green Country to comply with the law and make sure they’re asking anyone underage for ID. This comes as Claremore Police said they will continue to carry out undercover stings to make sure vape shops aren’t selling to children.
News On 6
Apollo 13 Member Interacts With Visitors At Tulsa Air & Space Museum
Some Tulsans got to meet Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday. It was part of the Museum's Aviator Ball. Apollo 13 crew member and OU graduate Fred Haise visited the Tulsa Air and Space Museum to sign autographs and talk about his book, "Never Panic Early."
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
cherokeephoenix.org
The Spinners come ‘Round the Block and Back Again’ for Feb. 3 show at Hard Rock Tulsa
TULSA – Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are bringing iconic R&B to Hard Rock Live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. With a towering legacy spanning more than six decades, The Spinners have maintained their universal appeal are now celebrating their first all-new original album in nearly 40 years. The aptly-titled, Round the Block and Back Again album showcases the group at their soulful, multi-octave best, melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics.
News On 6
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
Verdigris community supports teacher after car wreck
9th grade teacher Angie Timmons says after a bad wreck hospitalized her last year, her community supported her family as she recovered.
kosu.org
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate
Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
News On 6
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
