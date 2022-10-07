ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Tulsa State Fair Comes To An End Tonight

The Tulsa State Fair was packed with thousands of people who came to enjoy the weather and spend time with friends and family. "Just the atmosphere, it's a super nice day, all the amazing rides and the weather, it's just the perfect day for it," said Justin Jones. "It's such...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Runners & Their Dogs Participate In 5K Charity Run

Dozens of people and even some dogs went on a run Saturday for a good cause. This is Parkside's "By Your Side" 5K and one-mile run at Mohawk Park. The charity run and walk raises money for Parkside's Patient Assistance Program for food, medicine and clothing. The event also had...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend

A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Claremore roller rink celebrates 6th anniversary

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore roller rink is celebrating their 6th anniversary. In honor of their anniversary, everyone at Roller World Party Center skated for free on Saturday. The rink itself has been open since the 1980′s but the anniversary was to celebrate the new ownership. “We met...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair

What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#The Tulsa Botanic Garden#Boo
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Observes 6th-Annual Native American Day

The City of Tulsa is celebrating its sixth-annual Native American Day. The all-day experience was hosted at Dream Keepers Park at 21st and Boulder, which was renamed last year to celebrate the city's Native American population. "Any city or any state that celebrates this I think is a richer community,"...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

5-6-7-8: Time for Bartlesville's Dancing With the Stars

In just a few hours, Bartlesville's Dancing With the Stars will lace up their dancing shoes and take the stage at the Bartlesville Community Center for the annual fundraiser for Paths of Independence. Eight couples -- made up each of one amateur dancer and one professional -- are representing a variety of companies and organizations in the city.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
News On 6

Apollo 13 Member Interacts With Visitors At Tulsa Air & Space Museum

Some Tulsans got to meet Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred Haise at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday. It was part of the Museum's Aviator Ball. Apollo 13 crew member and OU graduate Fred Haise visited the Tulsa Air and Space Museum to sign autographs and talk about his book, "Never Panic Early."
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

The Spinners come ‘Round the Block and Back Again’ for Feb. 3 show at Hard Rock Tulsa

TULSA – Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are bringing iconic R&B to Hard Rock Live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. With a towering legacy spanning more than six decades, The Spinners have maintained their universal appeal are now celebrating their first all-new original album in nearly 40 years. The aptly-titled, Round the Block and Back Again album showcases the group at their soulful, multi-octave best, melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate

Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy