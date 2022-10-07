ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blanchard, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KLAW 101

The Top 10 Most Haunted Places in Oklahoma!

If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Industry#Oklahoman#Gospel Music Hall Of Fame#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
News On 6

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Inter-Tribal Council condemns Oklahoma's anti-CRT law

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is asking the State of Oklahoma to repeal its law banning critical race theory in schools. House Bill 1775 has been fiercely controversial ever since it was signed into law in 2021. Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole tribes are the latest groups to condemn it.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy