Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Top 10 Most Haunted Places in Oklahoma!
If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Texas Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
KOCO
Legendary coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops share memories of OU-Texas
As the Sooners geared up for their rivalry matchup against Texas, KOCO 5 spoke with two legendary OU coaches. Mark Rodgers sat down with Switzer and Stoops at the NOUN Hotel in Norman to discuss their memories and history of the Red River Showdown. Open the video player above to...
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
Five largest Oklahoma tribes to endorse Hofmeister in gubernatorial race
Leaders of Oklahoma's five largest Native American tribes are expected to announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister in the state's gubernatorial race on Tuesday.
Tribes urge Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal critical race theory law
Leaders of several Native American tribes are calling on Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal a bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
readfrontier.org
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
News On 6
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
okcfox.com
Inter-Tribal Council condemns Oklahoma's anti-CRT law
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is asking the State of Oklahoma to repeal its law banning critical race theory in schools. House Bill 1775 has been fiercely controversial ever since it was signed into law in 2021. Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole tribes are the latest groups to condemn it.
Comments / 0