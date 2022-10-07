ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Free Press

Women’s Hockey falls to Union College

The Boston University women’s hockey team (1-1-0, 0-0-0 HE) had a quick turnaround this afternoon for a 4:00pm matchup against Union College Dutchwomen (3-3-0, 0-0-0 ECACH). Coming off of last night’s 4-0 victory, the Terriers were dealt their first loss of the season, dropping the game 1-3. Callie...
Daily Free Press

Men’s Hockey Dominates in Exhibition Game ahead of Michigan

The Boston University men’s hockey team (1-0-0, 0-0-0 HE) hosted the University of Waterloo Warriors (0-0-0) for an exhibition game before the group heads to University of Michigan next weekend. The Terriers had contributions from up and down the lineup in the 7-1 victory. “A lot to be happy...
Daily Free Press

Women’s Hockey Shuts Out RPI in Season Opener

The Boston University women’s hockey team (1-0-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East) opened their season at Walter Brown Arena tonight with a 4-0 win against the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institution Engineers (0-3-0, 0-0-0 ECAC). The freshman class headlined the scoresheet in their first showing in scarlett and white. “I was having so...
