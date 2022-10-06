"We cannot hope to improve health around the world without training healthcare practitioners to do so and to do so well," according to Pilkington. "Recognizing the impacts of climate change, internalized racism and sexism, food desserts, and a host of other factors that impact health is an important but insufficient step. We need to take these issues seriously in how we train future healthcare professionals."

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO