Morgan State loses 24-21 to Norfolk State
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylan Adams hit Da'Quan Felton for the winning touchdown with five seconds remaining and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 24-21 after blowing a 17-point lead on Saturday.The Spartans scored the game's first 17 points then eventually fell behind 21-17 when Morgan State's Alfonzo Graham bolted 51-yards for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State then drove 66 yards in nine plays, capped by backup quarterback Adams's 3-yard pass to Felton for the Spartans' first win of the season. It was the only pass attempt of the game for Adams.Norfolk State built its early...
odusports.com
Former ODU Women's Basketball Great Nancy Lieberman to be Immortalized With a Statue on Campus
NORFOLK, Va. – Former Old Dominion women's basketball All-American Nancy Lieberman, who led the Monarchs to two national titles and is one of the nation's most well-known women's sports figures, will become the first person immortalized with a statue on ODU's campus. Old Dominion will unveil a six-foot bronze...
13newsnow.com
Felton's TD Catch with 5 Seconds Left Lifts Spartans Past Bears for 1st Win
Da'Quan Felton snared a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Adams with five seconds left to play, lifting Norfolk State to a 24-21 win over Morgan State in the MEAC opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium. Felton's dramatic touchdown grab over a Morgan State defender helped the...
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 7
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're more than halfway through the high school football regular season with close races all across the seven cities. Our 757 Showdown features an Eastern District clash between Maury and Churchland, with the Truckers looking to end the Commodores' 11-game district winning streak. Maury 56, Churchland 0.
Hampton Aquaplex economic impact discussed in ODU’s State of the Region
The future economic impact of the Hampton Aquaplex, which is currently under construction, was discussed in Old Dominion University’s State of the Region presentation in Newport News.
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
Hampton University cancels classes Friday amid unfortunate incidents
Hampton University will also be holding a prayer service at Ogden Hall at 11 a.m. The service is open to all member of the university faculty, staff and student body.
shoredailynews.com
Nandua falls to Portsmouth Christian
The Nandua Warriors fell on their Homecoming Thursday night to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots 49 – 10. Nandua’s Dahleal Harmon was named WESR’s player of the game for his two recovered fumbles during the match. The Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on the road last night against...
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
13newsnow.com
Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 7
The Game of the Week did not disappoint on Friday night between Warwick and Woodside forcing three overtimes. The Newport News matchup saw regulation end tied at 14 and it would come down to a battle of field goals for the remaining quarters. The Raiders rallied from an early deficit and eventually took it in the third overtime thanks to Abdelrahman Mokhtar’s 29- yard field goal. Tack on an interception in the endzone care of DC Corpening on the next play- that allowed the Raiders to clinch a 20-17 win over the Wolverines in the Peninsula District showdown at Todd Stadium.
Community mourns loss of flight instructor
News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
Virginia photographer has been waiting nearly two years for answers from VEC
The pandemic may be moderating but the VEC is still struggling to process thousands of appeals of claims they denied. One Prince George man said that he has become an unfortunate member of this group
Virginia Beach ladies compete in "Miss Amazing" pageant
Saturday night, some truly amazing young ladies took the stage in Virginia Beach. The "Miss Amazing" pageant was held at Spring Branch Church.
Firefighters respond to residential fire on Gordon Court in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Court.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day City Closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
Below is a look at how our local cities are impacted.
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in Virginia Beach
There are a wide variety of budget hotels in Virginia Beach. While you won’t find world-class facilities at these cheap hotels, they are a great choice if you want to save money on your stay. Budget options include the Oceanfront Inn, 19 Atlantic Hotel, and Belvedere Beach Resort. Each...
I-264 in Virginia Beach gets new traffic pattern near Witchduck exit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New solid white lines along I-264 East in Virginia Beach are already impressing area drivers. “I saw everything going smoothly, which was kind of a shock,” said driver Gary Bonnewell. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews just created permanent exit lanes for drivers trying...
