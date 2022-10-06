The Game of the Week did not disappoint on Friday night between Warwick and Woodside forcing three overtimes. The Newport News matchup saw regulation end tied at 14 and it would come down to a battle of field goals for the remaining quarters. The Raiders rallied from an early deficit and eventually took it in the third overtime thanks to Abdelrahman Mokhtar’s 29- yard field goal. Tack on an interception in the endzone care of DC Corpening on the next play- that allowed the Raiders to clinch a 20-17 win over the Wolverines in the Peninsula District showdown at Todd Stadium.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO