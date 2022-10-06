ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Morgan State loses 24-21 to Norfolk State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylan Adams hit Da'Quan Felton for the winning touchdown with five seconds remaining and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 24-21 after blowing a 17-point lead on Saturday.The Spartans scored the game's first 17 points then eventually fell behind 21-17 when Morgan State's Alfonzo Graham bolted 51-yards for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State then drove 66 yards in nine plays, capped by backup quarterback Adams's 3-yard pass to Felton for the Spartans' first win of the season. It was the only pass attempt of the game for Adams.Norfolk State built its early...
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're more than halfway through the high school football regular season with close races all across the seven cities. Our 757 Showdown features an Eastern District clash between Maury and Churchland, with the Truckers looking to end the Commodores' 11-game district winning streak. Maury 56, Churchland 0.
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
Nandua falls to Portsmouth Christian

The Nandua Warriors fell on their Homecoming Thursday night to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots 49 – 10. Nandua’s Dahleal Harmon was named WESR’s player of the game for his two recovered fumbles during the match. The Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on the road last night against...
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 7

The Game of the Week did not disappoint on Friday night between Warwick and Woodside forcing three overtimes. The Newport News matchup saw regulation end tied at 14 and it would come down to a battle of field goals for the remaining quarters. The Raiders rallied from an early deficit and eventually took it in the third overtime thanks to Abdelrahman Mokhtar’s 29- yard field goal. Tack on an interception in the endzone care of DC Corpening on the next play- that allowed the Raiders to clinch a 20-17 win over the Wolverines in the Peninsula District showdown at Todd Stadium.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
06 Best Budget Hotels in Virginia Beach

There are a wide variety of budget hotels in Virginia Beach. While you won’t find world-class facilities at these cheap hotels, they are a great choice if you want to save money on your stay. Budget options include the Oceanfront Inn, 19 Atlantic Hotel, and Belvedere Beach Resort. Each...
