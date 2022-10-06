Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc Police Investigating Child Death
MANITOWOC, WI (WLUK) — Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of a child. The death happened last week, but no other details – including to age of the child – are being released, Asst. Chief Jason Freiboth said. No arrests have been made.
waupacanow.com
Waupaca convict returning to prison
Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Justin Baumgardt, 37, formerly of Waupaca, to nine years in federal prison. Baumgardt was convicted of possessing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. His prison term will be followed by five years of extended supervision. On May 26, 2021,...
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
WBAY Green Bay
Police return walkaway to Winnebago Mental Health Institution
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police officers and detectives were searching the area near the Winnebago Mental Health Institution for an inmate who walked away late Monday morning. Police were notified a little after 11 A.M. that a patient left the facility on Treffert Dr. The patient was found a...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Manitowoc County sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s identify suspect in Little Suamico double homicide
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2. According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on...
whby.com
No jail time for woman that stole from American Legion
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman will not have to spend any time behind bars for stealing from an Appleton American Legion post. Instead, Jessica Behrendt is sentenced in Outagamie County Court to three years on probation for Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt is also required to pay restitution to Post 38.
WBAY Green Bay
One dead in fiery Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead following a fiery crash in Oconto County late Friday night. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident on Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett just after 11pm. Deputies found...
whbl.com
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
WSAW
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County announced a partnership with the Menominee Nation to recognize a historical marker in the Fox Valley honoring the tribe. It comes on Indigenous Peoples Day. A very small piece of land alongside the Fox River is the exact spot where the Treaty of...
Three men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago
Authorities rescued three men from Neenah after a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon.
doorcountydailynews.com
Frustrations growing with Anderson Dock graffiti
Village of Ephraim officials are begging you to keep your paint brushes off the area surrounding the famous Anderson Park warehouse. The building, which houses the Hardy Gallery, has been a beacon for graffiti since boaters began writing their names on it in the 1880s to document their arrival. According to village officials, the problem now is tourists are leaving their mark in other spots around Anderson Dock if they cannot squeeze their inscription on the building’s brown and technicolored walls. At last month’s board meeting, Village Administrator Brent Bristol shared that the fire boat was graffitied, falling in line with the rocks and concrete around the building. Village President Mike McCutcheon shared his anger with the board and requested that the Physical Facilities and Utilities Committee and the Community Protection Committee look into how they can monitor, police, and ultimately punish those participating in the act.
WSAW
DEA warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ meant to target younger populations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about an alarming trend called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. The DEA says drug traffickers are purposefully making colorful fentanyl, known as ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ to mimic candy to attract kids and drive-up addiction rates among younger populations. “The...
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place
The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
